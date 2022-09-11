New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is no debate that former President Donald Trump is the most popular, influential and powerful politician in the Republican Party.

Nearly two years after his 2020 election debacle, the former president continues to play the role of kingmaker in the GOP primaries as he steps toward launching another White House bid in 2024. And some of his endorsed candidates suffered high-profile defeats early in this election cycle. Most of the candidates he supported won their nomination races in competitive Republican primaries.

With less than two months to go until the November midterms, Trump-endorsed GOP nominees running in the most-watched races trail their Democratic rivals in either the polls or fundraising or two key campaign metrics. Among them are Blake Masters in Arizona in key Senate races, JD Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon in Michigan in high-profile gubernatorial showdowns.

With the last campaign leading up to the November election, Trump returned to the campaign trail, holding large rallies on behalf of the candidates he endorsed. The former president should make a stop in Ohio next weekend to promote Vance next, as he is a GOP Sen. Retiring Rob Portman is battling longtime Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to succeed.

Trump continues to chase the big bucks, but shares some of his fundraising

But Fox News reported late last month and Politico noted last weekRepublicans worry that Trump will continue to hold on to his massive campaign war chest — his Save America political committee has nearly $100 million sitting in its coffers — rather than share the wealth with GOP candidates who need a financial boost.

Statewide and some veterans of the presidential campaign say Trump will be blamed if some of these candidates lose in November, killing the GOP’s chance to win back the Senate majority, which could affect his push to win back white voters. the house

These 11 Senate races determine the chamber’s majority

“If Trump-endorsed candidates lose their primaries in the general election and lose Republican control of the Senate or the House, it will hurt the former president deeply because he will have to explain why he is running for president. The candidates he supported lost,” argued the longtime GOP strategist. “How he made a case that he could win.”

A veteran Republican consultant concurred, charging that “many in the Republican Party worry that if Trump can’t help other candidates, he will have trouble getting himself re-elected.”

Republicans and some other GOP strategists interviewed by Fox News asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely.

A final sprint for control of Congress and state governments is underway

But Trump’s world doesn’t see it that way.

“He knows his influence in the primary will be very important,” a source in the former president’s political circle told Fox News.

“He only cares about his winning percentage in the primaries. If the candidate he backed fails in the general election, he doesn’t feel it’s on him. He doesn’t feel that way,” the source said.

Ted Cruz’s stop in New Hampshire fueled more speculation

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas parachuted into the New Hampshire primaries on Thursday, headlining a rally in support of the Republican congressional candidate he is backing in the key battleground state.

“The reason I’m supporting Carolyn Leavitt for Congress is because she’s a strong conservative who will stand up and fight this race,” Cruz told a healthy crowd of supporters of Leavitt, 25, who has served as Trump’s White House press secretary. wash

Leavitt is one of the co-front runners in Tuesday’s increasingly bitter GOP primary in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, a top House battleground for a generation.

“I think this is a great opportunity to flip the House, number one. This is a winnable seat. I believe Caroline will win on Tuesday. And in November,” Cruz emphasized.

The longtime conservative firebrand’s trip to New Hampshire — which has the first presidential primary in a White House race for a century — will fuel speculation that Cruz is moving toward launching a second national campaign. He was the runner-up to Senator Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race.

Cruz’s 2022 mission to help fellow Republicans could pay dividends in 2024

Last month, Cruz visited Iowa, inaugurating the state’s half-century-long presidential nomination calendar through its caucuses. Cruz is a longtime GOP Sen. running for re-election this year. Headlining a fundraiser for Chuck Grassley. That trip followed an August trip to Nevada, fourth on the GOP primary and caucus schedule, where Cruz spoke in support of former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the 2022 Senate nominee in the key battleground state.

At Thursday’s event in Londonderry, Cruz said, “I love fierce, freedom-loving freedom, flinty New England strength… New Hampshire, you are warriors. And you understand the value of standing up and fighting.”

Cruz stayed for about an hour after the event, shaking hands and posing for pictures with conservative activists and voters, and joined some for a beer at the bar at the American Legion post where the campaign event took place.

Asked about the next White House race, Cruz told Fox News, “There’s a lot of time for speculation about the future election. I understand how the process works.”

Check out the latest Fox News 2022 Midterms Power Rankings

“My focus is on November 2022,” reiterated the senator, who has been crisscrossing the national campaign trail this year on behalf of fellow Republicans. “2022 is a critical fork in the road.”

But he also acknowledged once again that what he decides to do — and what other potential presidential contenders decide — will be heavily influenced by Trump’s eventual 2024 decision.

“Everybody is waiting to see what Donald Trump will decide. He will decide first. We’ll find out. Nobody knows what Trump will do. And everybody will act accordingly,” Cruz said in an interview with Fox News at CPAC in February. in Orlando, Florida.

And on Thursday, he was more blunt, telling Washington Examiner During his New Hampshire stop, he said, “There are a lot of candidates out there who are feeling their votes and boasting, ‘I’m running no matter what. I don’t care what Donald Trump says.’

Youngkin on 2024: ‘We’ll have to see how things go’

Governor Glenn Youngkin is an in-demand politician on the campaign trail.

As Virginia’s prominent first-term GOP governor campaigns on behalf of fellow Republicans running in a contested gubernatorial election in November, speculation is mounting about his potential national ambitions in 2024.

Is Youngkins’ 2022 campaign a prelude to 2024 for fellow Republicans?

As political pundits view the rising GOP star as a potential White House contender in the next nomination race, Youngkin insisted in an interview with Fox News that “we’ll have to see how the values ​​play out,” adding that he was “incredibly flattered.” Through this discussion” and “the fact that my name is in the national mix is ​​pretty awesome.”

Youngkin spoke Wednesday evening during a trip to Lewiston, Maine, where he headlined a fundraiser for former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is this year’s GOP gubernatorial nominee as he tries to win back his old job from his successor, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Rick Scott in Iowa

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is in Iowa this weekend.

The former two-term Sunshine State governor-turned-senator campaigned alongside longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Republican Rep. Marianne Miller-Meeks — both of whom are running for re-election this year — at the annual Miller-Meeks tailgate gathering at the University of Iowa-Iowa State college football game.

Political pundits have viewed a potential 2024 White House hopeful, but the senator has repeatedly downplayed such talk. In an interview with Fox News this spring, before a trip to New Hampshire, Scott reiterated that “I want to run for Senate” if he’s up for re-election in 2024.