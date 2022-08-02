‘If the time comes, I’ll be ready’: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn opens up on coaching aspirations

OXNORD, Calif. – Dan Quinn has a notebook.

He calls it his Cliff’s Notes-version notebook, a handwritten vision from more than half a dozen spirals of how he would run an NFL team if he got the second chance.

Change of plan? As his 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year campaign showed, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator has grown since his Seattle and Atlanta stints. He responded with more man coverage and disguises with a spread offense and a quick passing game, calculating that no players fit into a single box (much less a box) while confusing their versatile opponents.

Does philosophy change? Quinn believes he made his expectations clear to coaches and players alike, telling them relentlessly what his standard was without losing the Cowboys safety, described by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse as his coordinator. “That’s true when it comes to coaches in this business,” Kearse told USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve never had a man like him.”

When the Falcons played him five games into the 2020 season, Quinn still remembers the deep disappointment of how much he felt he had let so many people down. He lost his joy for once, and put himself through an honest feedback loop to make sure the next opportunity to lead him wouldn’t be a “rinse and repeat.”

So Quinn is willing to accept: He’ll think about his next chance to become a head coach. There’s that notebook again—plans for the offensive, defensive, and cultural principles that will guide his next stop. He doesn’t take the chance that he doesn’t feel right—“You have your Spidey feelings for a reason,” he says—but he embraces the chance to find an owner and general manager who share the vision.

“There will definitely be a time when I’m interested again,” Quinn told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s not something I’m chasing, because I’ve done that before, and I miss some moments of chasing when I’m (instead) enjoying staying with my feet where they are. So I try to be there for people and where I am often.

And yet, should the moment come?

“Not only can I find the right fit, but I can also hit the ground running with a fast start,” Quinn said. “That (note) book is already gone. If I ever need it, I can pull it out and…know that I’ve already done the work.”

‘Master in Defence’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hired Quinn in January 2021 to revamp a struggling defense. The 2020 Cowboys allowed 158.8 rushing yards per game along with a franchise-worst 473 points, second worst in club history. The players worked hard to establish chemistry on and off the field. Then Quinn appeared.

The results were swift: Dallas went from 31st in run defense to 16th in points allowed (29.6 per game) and from 28th to seventh (21.1 per game). Even weaknesses identified by teammates, such as big plays allowed, were mitigated by a league-leading 34 takeaways.

“He has exotic calls that put people up to make a lot of plays,” said cornerback Trevon Diggs, whose 11 interceptions are the NFL’s best mark since 1981.

“He’s special to have.”

Quinn relishes the opportunity to find what he describes as his players’ “superpowers,” not just eliminating mistakes, but making sure he and his staff figure out what each defender excels at and how to use it in game situations.

He created a tight end-focused role for Kearse, using the veteran’s size/speed combination to transition between the safety and linebacker roles, keeping nickel responsibilities on third down. Quinn saw how Kearse’s instincts, intelligence and drive consistently added new responsibilities, so he assigned Kearse to learn all safety and linebacker concepts. Kearse played over 88% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Rookie Micah Parsons has also become a Quinn project. The coordinator concluded from Parsons’ productive Penn State career that he can blitz and cover and that his speed and size translate to an every-down role. But after Parsons showed even quickness, Quinn began testing his pass-rush ability in training camp. Suddenly, Parsons wasn’t just dropping back in coverage and busting pockets over the middle—he was also effectively rushing out of the end, something that became urgent when a broken foot and a bout of COVID-19 stripped Dallas of its defensive end starters in Week 2. .

Parsons notched 13 sacks, forced three fumbles and collected 80 tackles (20 for loss) and was unanimously named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Quinn, in the ranks of empowering others to succeed at his highest goals, began to realize at training camp: he could have had more fun.

“One of my goals for ’21 is to really get my joy back,” he said. “I think happiness is a state of mind, and it’s how you are, when you’re living your life and feeling very fulfilled and energized. For me it’s not like I’m happy all the time, I just don’t want to mess up. (But) you’re in a really good place to be where you are, to be the best version of you.

“I am very satisfied and enjoy what I am doing. I thought I had an advantage.”

‘Tell me I’m gone’

It was against this backdrop that the head coaching interview requests came. Quinn has a Super Bowl berth under his belt during his head coaching tenure and two Super Bowl appearances (including one win) earlier as Seattle’s defensive coordinator. Now, with the Cowboys, he’s getting Assistant of the Year recognition.

The Broncos, Bears, Dolphins, Giants and Vikings interviewed Quinn for their head coaching vacancies. The Jaguars also requested an interview, but Quinn declined.

He committed to returning to Dallas before exploring all positions of interest (the Broncos and Bears, before he announced his decision, hired other coaches).

“I’m not ready to take the next position,” Quinn told USA TODAY Sports. “On the defensive side, I said, ‘[Expletive]I don’t want to see anybody else coaching this defense in 2022.’…I felt like there was a lot here that I wanted to accomplish with this group and I missed it.

“I don’t want to miss it.”

Quinn also “really enjoyed” his year with McCarthy, he said.

Quinn dismissed the suggestion that, like McCarthy, they faced pressure when there was speculation that Quinn might replace McCarthy in 2022. (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted to deliberately fueling that narrative in what he said was a pitch to keep Quinn in Dallas.)

Instead, when that speculation grew amid Quinn’s interview circuit, Quinn went straight to McCarthy.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, let’s talk about it and see what you think,'” Quinn said, he told McCarthy. “‘If it’s easy for me to go, say one word and I’m gone.'”

Quinn said McCarthy paused.

“Then he laughed and said, ‘You know, if this was 10 years ago, I’d say yes, it would help you go. But I don’t want to say that right now.’

“‘Cause I think it’s better to win here with you.'”

Six months later, Quinn was back on the fields of Oxnard, Calif., training camp, performing defensive line get-offs with his arm during the Cowboys’ 11-on-11 drills with a walkie-talkie in hand.

He relishes the opportunity to express his vision for new players while challenging returning players to minimize their mental lapses and missed assignments.

“You have a good understanding” of the system in Year 2, he reminds them, “Why would I go at the same level I used last year?”

He also expects too much of himself.

“I would say I’m a much better coach now than I was at the beginning of my time in Atlanta,” Quinn said. “I think you have to go through lessons and experience to get there.”

He’ll take those lessons to the Cowboys defense in 2022, a group that threatens to be special. Next: He’ll see what opportunities come next season. If his vision matches the club’s offering, he pulls out his notebook.

“When you’re in a really good place, where your feet are and having fun, you don’t have to force it,” Quinn said. “(But) over the last couple of years, I’ve had the opportunity to really map out what I want to look like one day and say, ‘This is great,’ and I want to be successful for the next 20-30 years, a long time.

“So when the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.