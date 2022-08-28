If the Bills are really taking Matt Ariza’s rape allegations seriously, where’s the urgency?| opinion

What took so long?

The Buffalo Bills finally sent punter Matt Ariza out of a job for the night to face the legal consequences of allegedly gang-raping a minor during his senior year at San Diego State.

Saturday’s move came two days after a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Buffalo’s sixth-round pick and two of his former teammates, and the misdemeanor case exploded onto the national radar.

Disgracefully, the Bills’ brain trust made the decision to distance themselves from a player who committed a heinous crime. After The lawsuit is public. No criminal charges have been filed, pending an ongoing investigation that San Diego police have turned over to the district attorney.

To hear Bills GM Brandon Beane explain it, the team learned of the allegations in late July, the woman’s attorney, Danielle Gillian, told Buffalo’s attorney. Beane said the team likely first heard about the allegations from Araiza, who learned he was being investigated earlier this summer.

Bean said he wasn’t sure if he heard from Araiza or the attorney first. But the GM made sure they talked to Punter about it at the same time the attorney reached out.

So get this: The Bills put more stock in the words of an accused rapist and put the punter on their roster than they did in the words of a grieving girl apparently seeking justice.

“We’re trying not to rush to judgment,” Beane said Saturday night at a news conference at team headquarters. “Obviously, Matt’s version is different. You want to give everyone as much time as you can. We are not judge and jury.

If you look at the details from the 11-page lawsuit that alleges Araiza forced an intoxicated minor to perform oral sex last October at a party at his house near San Diego State’s campus, it’s chilling. According to the suit he took the girl to a room where he and other players took turns raping her.

Did the Bills even take the allegations seriously?

“I would say we took them very seriously,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I want everyone to understand. It’s a serious deal out there.”

Having an accused rapist on the roster is not serious enough to warrant some kind of judgment call.

Sometimes, you have to hurry – hurry for more information if not for judgment. Or rush to hit the pause button. The seriousness of the charges at least warranted that.

The Bills say they have thoroughly investigated the rape allegations against Araiza. Don't buy it.

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, described the lawsuit as a “shakedown” for money.

Bean argued Thursday that the Bills were doing a “thorough vetting,” which was so thorough that the team didn’t follow up with the girl’s lawyer.

It makes me wonder if the team, co-owned by Kim Pegula, one of the highest-ranking women in the NFL, was moved without a tsunami of pressure when the allegations became public. If the Bills, who have made very smart moves in building a Super Bowl contender, can avoid keeping Ariza, at least as their “comprehensive consideration” continues, it certainly looks that way.

But this backfired as a damaging blow to their process and credibility.

Although Beane used the word “completely” since the storm began, he also acknowledged Saturday that “we don’t have a lot of things.”

He was talking about the facts, but not very convincingly. The lawsuit states that during a phone call with the suspect, which was recorded by detectives, Araiza confirmed that he had sex with the minor and asked her to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

It can be assumed that Bills was unaware of Araiza’s apparently incriminating communication with the suspect. On the advice of counsel, Bean said there were certain matters that could not be discussed at the news conference, but while it was not a criminal case, he defended the “thorough” investigation that contained some information in Bills. Not confidential.

“Right now,” Bean said, “there are so many things we can’t close the loop on.”

Well, they closed the loop on Araiza after what Bean described as an agonizing 48 hours.

Just 48 hours. Considering the allegations, it must have been an agonizing month — and a long one for the accused.

And think of the girl’s agony.

You’d think the Bills and the NFL, with all its investigative muscle, could have moved the ball forward on this one. Beane noted that Ariza was never red-flagged during the pre-draft process, which is usually bolstered by team safety and investigative efforts, as well as reports from NFL security. Beane said he had spoken with at least 10 other teams in recent days to see if the player nicknamed the “Punt God” had any information about field-possibility.

He said the teams Beane talked to had nothing at least. And did the Bills, for all their statements about culture, know anything before the draft?

“Any delay would have been off our board,” Bean argued.

But the Bills still have Ariza, who won the starting punter job a few days ago, after something caught their eye late in July.