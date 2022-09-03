New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

There is a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats’ “surprising turnaround” in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that the percentage who said abortion was “very important” to the March to August 2022 elections rose from 43% to 56%. And during that period 538 Republicans recorded a 2.1% lead over Democrats on the genetic ballot, down from a 0.9% deficit.

Abortion rights activists quickly mobilized after Dobbs’ decision. After what happened in Ireland when abortion activists defeated their pro-life constitution, US abortion activists tried to paint a picture of the very rare (though difficult to admit) cases involving the lives and health of pregnant women – in large numbers. Women are dying because of laws protecting prenatal justice.

But Irish law protected preborn children as legal persons for decades and still had better health outcomes for women than in their abortion-permissive neighbour, England. Poland has one of the lowest maternal mortality rates in Europe, despite some of the strictest laws against abortion. After Chile banned most abortions, its maternal health numbers improved.

Rubio Responds to Demings’ Comments, Accuses Dem Opponent of Supporting ‘Anytime’ Abortion

If US pro-lifers had prepared for the onslaught of activists, we could have created a (true) counter-narrative about the fact that pro-life hospitals and OB/GYNs are 100% committed to saving women’s lives.

But not all the fault lies with the activists. It’s hard to craft an anti-nationalist narrative, frankly, when supposedly pro-life national parties are cowering.

Much attention was focused on the House special election for New York’s 19th district. As Axios reports, Democrats focused their campaigns on abortion while Republicans shied away from the issue by focusing on the economy and crime. Democrats who won by the same margin carried the district (by two points) in 2020 — the latest evidence that the expected red tide may be turning into a rout.

But what if Republicans in New York focused on the fact that the Empire State is home to some of the worst abortion extremists in the entire world after the passage of the Reproductive Health Act? What if Republicans across the United States had a coherent campaign in which the Democratic Party itself supports similar extremism?

In 2016, I wrote a joint op-ed in the Los Angeles Times showing that the party’s position was one of unequivocal support for abortion, including a pledge to ban all state and federal laws. He insisted that abortion is “central to the health and well-being of women, men and young people.” He removed protections for religious freedom and insisted that pro-lifers pay for abortions with our tax dollars.

This position is the most unpopular position that can take on almost any problem.

For example, Gallup has consistently found that about 8-13% of Americans want no legal restrictions on abortion after 24 weeks. To put this in perspective, the worst approval rating for a president was Harry Truman: 22%.

The Democratic position on abortion is nearly twice as popular as the most unpopular president in our history. If you can’t run against the Democrats on abortion, you can’t run against them on anything.

Here are just a handful of suggestions for the GOP to make an easier case against their opponents:

Drive home that, even with Roe as the law of the land, we were already one of the most extreme countries on abortion in the entire world; Democrats want to make us the world leader in killing preborn humans;

Platform and amplify the amazing stories of women who have survived abortion;

highlight what it is like for people with Down syndrome and other disabilities living in countries where they are systematically killed before birth because of their disabilities;

Talk about the 50% abortion rate of black babies in New York City and articulate the racist and eugenic history of abortion in America;

Emphasize the frequency with which abortions are carried out by men and discuss the need to address the strong correlation between abortion and intimate partner violence;

Talk about how the economically disadvantaged and the working class without a college degree are more pro-life than the privileged in our culture;

Make it clear that you are committed to creating a better world for vulnerable women and families, not by telling them they need to kill their own children, but by offering paid family leave and more generous child benefits.

The GOP has been innocent on abortion for decades. Who can forget, for example, that Republican Timothy Murphy tried to force his mistress to have an abortion – even though he was a member of the Congressional pro-life caucus! So pro-lifers have good reason to be skeptical about selling out the party for short-term political gain — especially when you have a clear incentive to play the long game to win the political culture.

That fact is a warning to the cowardly GOP: If we keep this up, pro-lifers will either stay home or turn elsewhere in November. You must demonstrate that you will defend a pro-life position publicly and privately—not just on social media or in a fundraising mailer—but in the post-Dobbs moment when your position matters in the real world.