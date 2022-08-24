New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan, tensions between the US and China continue to rise. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has staged a series of escalating military drills around Taiwan, with some reports suggesting it may invade the island within the next 18 months. As potential conflict looms, China is amassing a secret weapon within its own borders: significant control over America’s most valuable farmland.

In 2020 alone, China increased its ownership of US land by more than 80 percent—to 352,000 acres, or 550 square miles. Much of this land is in highly strategic locations, such as near US military bases or along our southern border, and more than half of it is agricultural. The purpose of this purchase can be twofold.

First, China is seeking more control over the food supply—ours and its own. The CCP understands that food is essential for the country’s survival, especially in times of conflict. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have already exposed the fragility of America’s food supply. If Communist China were to gain partial control of US domestic agriculture, high prices and empty shelves could become weapons of war.

China is also aware of its dependence on imports to feed its 1.4 billion citizens. No wonder China’s acquisition of agricultural land is beyond our country. In the decade after 2009, Chinese agricultural investment around the world increased tenfold, increasing its ability to redirect the world’s food to its own people.

Second, by grabbing US farmland, China is trying to gain a national security advantage, as evidenced by the strategic locations of the acquisitions. Among his recent purchases was 300 acres near Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, which one senator described as “the backbone of all US military communications around the world.” Many experts have pointed out that the land could also monitor air traffic and intercept sensitive drones and space-based communications.

In one state, Montana, Chinese tech corporation Huawei seized a large plot of land near nuclear silos that house 50 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. A federal investigation recently concluded that the devices were capable of capturing and intercepting highly sensitive Defense Department communications related to nuclear weapons.

The same strategy is playing out in South Texas. A former member of the Chinese military, who still has ties to the Communist Party, purchased 130,000 acres around Laughlin Air Force Base. This raised several red flags for government officials in Washington. Laughlin is a training ground for new pilots, but it’s less than ten miles from the Mexican border, where China is smuggling fentanyl into the United States.

Add this to the production and distribution of Chinese marijuana in Oklahoma. Last year, law-enforcement Chinese nationals bought Oklahoma farmland at exorbitant prices, grew thousands of pounds of marijuana, and distributed it on the U.S. black market. Perhaps China sees this as a bonus: not only is it gaining leverage on its food supply and national security, but it is also contributing to the drug problem that is crippling American communities.

It seems clear that a nation should not allow enemies to acquire its land for any purpose, much less those who are directly threatened. Indeed, this is clear to China, which forbids Americans from acquiring any Chinese farmland. Why, then, does the Biden administration refuse to force China to play by its own rules? This administration’s continued failure to prevent these land grabs is an abdication of duty to our farmers, our families and our friends.

But it is not too late for Congress to force the administration’s hand. We are sponsoring and supporting a bill to prevent Chinese purchases of American farmland. The passage of this bill is more critical than ever in the face of rising tensions surrounding Taiwan.

While tracking these troubling developments in the Taiwan Strait, we must recognize that the CCP’s strategy does not include the other side of the world. China is here, inside our gates, gaining control that it can use against us at any moment. If we wait too long to stop these purchases, it may soon be too late.

Republican Dan Newhouse represents Washington’s 4th Congressional District, serves on the House Appropriations Committee, and is a member of the Republican MainStreet Partnership, where Sarah Chamberlain is president and CEO.