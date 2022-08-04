Identity of NL lawyer in sexual assault case revealed as top court won’t consider offer of anonymity

The veil over the identity of Newfoundland lawyer Robert Regular was lifted after Canada’s Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear an appeal that would have allowed him to continue withholding his name from publication.

So far, the 70-year-old Regular has appeared in Newfoundland and Labrador court cases only under the initials RR.

He faces four charges of sexual assault and one of sexual interference involving the same alleged victim. She was 12 at the time of the first alleged attack two decades ago.

Three charges were filed against Regular in June 2021. Two other charges were filed in January.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador issued a temporary injunction against Regular to block publication of his name in connection with this criminal case.

CBC News and CTV News intervened, stating that the ban would interfere with open court principles and freedom of the press.

In March, Judge James Adams sided with the media.

Adams ruled that imposing a publication ban would be contrary to the principle of open trial and would change the law for all of Canada.

“Had a ban on publication been issued in this case, then almost any accused of a criminal offense could have claimed the same protection,” the judge wrote in his decision.

“It would mean cardinal changes in the criminal legislation. The proper body to make such changes is parliament, not the courts.”

Adams found that Regular’s presumption of innocence was not at risk unless a publication injunction was granted.

“By protecting the applicant’s reputation by forbidding disclosure of his identity, the court would seriously affect the public interest by encouraging those with relevant information about such allegations to come forward,” Adams wrote in his decision.

“It will also have a negative effect on public interest in ensuring that all persons accused of criminal offenses are treated fairly and equally.”

The judge lifted the ban on the use of Regular’s name, but left that decision pending Regular’s application to hear the case in the Supreme Court of Canada.

Regular is represented by well-known St. John’s lawyers Rosellene Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy, and Scott Hutchison of the renowned Toronto law firm Henein Hutchison LLP.

They argued that revealing Regular’s identity compromised his presumption of innocence, privacy, and the reputation of other professionals in his field.

Lawyers argued that publishing his name would cause regular damage even if he was found not guilty.

“The combined effect of the never-forgetting Internet and the current ability of social media to spread irrelevant, inaccurate or outdated information cannot be overestimated,” they wrote in a court filing.

The Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear arguments from Regular, who wanted to maintain the ban on the publication of his name. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Regular worked as a lawyer on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland for more than three decades.

Since the early 1990s, he has been sanctioned five times by the Newfoundland and Labrador Law Society for a series of professional misconduct, none of which were criminal in nature.

The regular agreed that the ban could be lifted if he was eventually convicted.

Victims of sexual assault are automatically protected by a ban on publishing their identity due to the nature of the crime.

The accused, however, is not protected by such a prohibition, unless it is necessary to conceal the identity of the victim.

Ordinary chose a court with the participation of a judge and a jury. The seven-day trial is due to begin in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on May 29, 2023.

