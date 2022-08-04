New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Manchin, Schumer ‘Inflation Act’ Is a Fraud

below: Imagine that Lower inflation Something by George Orwell. It isn’t. By the way, CBO came up with a preliminary scorecard, just the preliminary stuff. But in reality, the deficit gets worse for the next four years, until it gets better later. But, recovery is full of tricks. So I don’t believe a single word. And to anyone who thinks that more federal spending is not inflationary, or that all these tax increases, as you say – they are middle-class tax increases, I agree – across the board tax increases. Business tax increases, Sean said, are going to be brutal and will have a negative impact on real wages and typical household incomes. So, they are increasing federal spending on the demand side. Taxes are killing the supply side. It’s a terrible combination. You shouldn’t do that. The entire bill is a monstrosity.

