A wildfire in Idaho exploded Tuesday night to more than 26,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of nearby areas, officials said.

The Ross Fork Fire has been burning through central Idaho since lightning first ignited it on August 14. The wildfire was 2% contained as of Tuesday night.

Over the holiday weekend, hot, dry weather and wind fueled the flames in the foothills of the Sawtooth Mountain range near Alturas Lake, a popular destination for campers, boaters and hikers.

The fire grew from 5,500 acres on Friday to 15,000 acres on Monday and 26,020 acres by Tuesday night.

The fire is also threatening homes in Smiley Creek, an old mining town with few year-round residents but many part-time homeowners and summer visitors.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake, KIVI-TV reported.

At least two buildings near Smiley Creek burned, but it was not immediately clear if they were homes, cabins or outbuildings. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was warning people not to go to the area to check on their property.

Air conditions near Smiley Creek and Sun Valley were considered hazardous, and the Sheriff’s Office urged residents and visitors to avoid outdoor activities if possible.

About 175 firefighters were battling the blaze, with fire officials working to add reinforcements to the team, Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton told The Associated Press.

