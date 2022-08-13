New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday that strict abortion bans will be allowed to go into effect.

The ruling comes as legal challenges to the laws continue and the court speeds up the timeline for deciding lawsuits.

Both judges agreed to expedite the cases, but said they felt the laws should not be enforced until the legal process is complete.

A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood have sued Idaho over three anti-abortion laws.

The Justice Department is also suing Idaho in federal court over its nearly complete abortion ban; A judge has not yet ruled in that case.

A fetus or potential relatives of a fetus can now sue abortion providers over procedures performed after six weeks of pregnancy, and a state Supreme Court ruling suggests another tougher ban on criminalizing all abortions may take place after August.

Potential next of kin can claim up to $20,000 within four years of the abortion. Although rapists cannot sue under the law, family members of rapists can.

August On the 25th, the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalize nearly all abortions – still allowing doctors to defend themselves at trial by claiming the abortion was done to save the life of the pregnant woman – goes into effect.

Planned Parenthood sued over the Third Amendment, which would have criminalized abortions after six weeks of pregnancy except to save the pregnant woman’s life or because of rape or obscenity.

The law was written to come into effect from August 19.

A Nebraska mother and daughter are facing charges of illegal abortion and burying the fetus

The Supreme Court held that both the plaintiffs failed to show that allowing the enforcement of the laws would cause “irreparable harm” and that they had a “clear right” to compensation.

“Petitioners ultimately ask this Court to declare a right to abortion under the Idaho Constitution — on its face — when there is none,” Justice Robin Brady wrote for the majority.

“The Idaho Constitution does not protect the right to abortion on the state’s and the Legislature’s sole argument that irreparable harm does not occur,” Justice John Stegner wrote in a partial dissent. “This argument fails because it rests on a decision we have yet to make.”

The ruling comes as other states face similar challenges following the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

In nearby Wyoming, a judge on Wednesday blocked the state’s nearly complete ban.

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by the plaintiffs, allowing the ban to remain in place.

In Kansas, the state’s elections director said the state will go along with a request to manually recount votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.