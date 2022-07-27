New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday that his county is experiencing “crisis levels” of drug overdoses, particularly fentanyl and methamphetamine that come across the southern border.

Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joins “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community.

“We’re at a crisis point, quite frankly. We’ve never seen the number of seizures in fentanyl and the amount of any drug, including methamphetamine, like we’ve seen with fentanyl. And of course, we’re still dealing with methamphetamine. We’ve been in crisis for years,” he told Carle Shimkus.

Donahue said he has had numerous hospitalizations by deputies just from exposure to the powerful drug.

The sheriff said these cartels are well-established and exist in communities across the United States.

“Not a day or night goes by that we don’t deal with someone associated with the Mexican cartels, at least in our community and communities in the state of Idaho. … We are at war with the cartels,” he said.

Donahue described how the cartel tried to kidnap his then 16-year-old daughter while on an FBI gang task force. He said the plot was interrupted before it was completed.

“My family has been threatened by these gangs, due to cartel membership. They tried to kidnap my daughter several years ago. She was 16 years old. Fortunately, the case was uncovered before it actually happened,” he explained.

Donahue concluded by calling DHS Secretary Mayorkas “idiotic” for claiming the southern border is secure and saying the administration is “hiding from the truth” about what’s going on at the border.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous to think that this border is secure, that we’re safe in our communities. We’re not. We’re on the brink of total collapse.”