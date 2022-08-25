New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Justice Department lawsuit that challenged the state’s total abortion ban, clearing the way for hospitals to provide services in medical emergencies.

Most of the law will go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in a medical emergency. Abortions in such cases appear to fall under federal health care laws that require Medicare-funded hospitals to provide patients with “stable treatment” in cases where their health is at serious risk.

Winmill said in a written decision that the stay on enforcement will continue until the lawsuit challenging the ban is resolved.

The DOJ sued Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban that took effect Thursday violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). Idaho’s law criminalizes all abortions in “medically diagnosable pregnancies,” but allows doctors to defend themselves in court by arguing that the procedure was necessary to prevent the mother’s death.

Scott Graf, a spokesman for the Idaho Attorney General, said his office would not comment on the decision because the case is still in court.

The ruling came on the same day a federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from implementing a legal definition that would require state hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is in danger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.