Idaho abortion law draws Justice Department lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho – The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that doctors must provide pregnant women with medically necessary treatment that may include abortion.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal government “has brought suit to invalidate state criminal prohibitions on abortion as applied to women suffering medical emergencies.”

This is the first major Justice Department action challenging state trigger laws since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The court’s decision has led some states to enact restrictive abortion laws, and roughly half of US states are likely to ban abortions.

The Justice Department brought the suit because federal prosecutors believe Idaho’s law would force doctors to violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law that requires anyone who comes to a medical facility for emergency treatment to be stabilized and treated, Garland said.

“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide emergency medical treatment as required by federal law,” Garland said.

Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating a legal quagmire now that the US Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

The law, targeted by the Justice Department, would criminalize all abortions, punishable by two to five years in prison for anyone who performs or attempts an abortion.

People who are charged under the law can defend themselves against criminal charges by arguing that the abortion was performed to save a pregnant person from death or after the pregnant person reported being the victim of rape or incest. law enforcement agency — and provided a copy of that report to the abortion provider.

“Under the Idaho statute, once effective, any state or local prosecutor may indict, arrest, and prosecute a physician for performing an abortion, regardless of the circumstances,” the Justice Department wrote in the lawsuit. . “The statute then places the burden of proving an ‘affirmative defense’ on the physician at trial.”

Advocates for sexual assault survivors say the rape and incest exception is essentially useless, because Idaho’s public records law does not allow law enforcement agencies to release reports while the case is still under investigation — a process that typically takes weeks or months.

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family physician and regional Planned Parenthood organization, has already used the abortion ban in the Idaho Supreme Court, which is expected to hear arguments in the case on Wednesday. In the lawsuit, Gustafson claims that the medical emergency exception is vague and impossible to interpret.

“It is very difficult, if not impossible, for me to implement a medical exception and care for a pregnant person whose life may be at risk,” Gustafson wrote, noting that some serious pregnancy-related medical conditions such as preeclampsia can cause death. Although it is not guaranteed to do so.

Neither Idaho Gov. Brad Little nor Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, both Republicans, immediately responded to requests for comment on the federal lawsuit.