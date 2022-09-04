Icons Serena Williams, Tiger Woods Choose Different Paths to Social Justice | opinion

We will always know Serena Williams as a tennis player, the best ever. But at the same time she introduced herself to the world of sports by winning the 1999 US Open at age 17, she began a life of very public social activism, unlike any other sports superstar. Be in her box on Wednesday night, cheering her on.

The year 2000, long ago, long enough to forget the story. The subject of the Confederate flag that still flies over the South Carolina Statehouse 135 years after the end of the Civil War. Athletes were asked about the flag, especially those with events in the state. In other words, golfers and tennis players.

Tiger Woods was 24 in April 2000. He had just finished the final round of that year’s Masters when a question about the state flag came up, fitting since the next stop on the PGA Tour was the MCI Classic on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. .

“Are you playing in South Carolina this week? Tomorrow?”

Tiger: “No, I’m not.”

Q: “Are you aware of the flag problem?”

A: “Uhuh.”

Q: “Have you been contacted by the NAACP (which called for the state tourism boycott) and do you have any comment on that?”

A: “Un-uh.”

Q: “Isn’t that why you play there?”

A: “No. I’m going home. I’ve been fine up until this week, and now it’s time for me to take a break.”

It was a terrible moment for Tiger, which looks even worse 22 years later. Given how important the golf industry is to the state and how important it is to the state, Tiger took a pass, given every opportunity to change racist state policy and stand up for the millions of black people who had a platform he never had.

He told Sports Illustrated before the Masters: “I’m a golfer. That’s their deal, you know?”

Not surprisingly, Tiger got the benefit of the doubt from an entirely sympathetic and largely sycophantic golf press corps. He was too young, they said. He’s 24. Give him a break.

There was just one problem with the “he’s too young” excuse: an 18-year-old tennis player named Serena Williams, nearly six years younger, had decided not to play in the Family Circle Cup tennis tournament in Hilton Head at the same time. , supporting the NAACP’s boycott call.

“My decision not to play in South Carolina was based on a very deep issue and I feel strongly about it,” said Williams, ranked sixth in the world at the time.

“I won’t go until the flag is taken down…” she recalled in 2015, when the flag finally came down. “Once, I went there and only after the Confederate flag was taken down.”

After all these years, Serena and Tiger became dear friends. They probably don’t remember what the other person said in those days 22 years ago. Maybe they do and don’t care.

But it did, and it was a launching pad for both of them in a way. Serena and her sister Venus went on to lead lives fighting for causes ranging from racial justice and supporting working mothers to equal pay for women, including tennis players. Tiger, following the conservative line that most male golfers choose, has remained silent on almost every important social issue of the day, despite the Saudi LIV recently taking a strong stance against golf’s blood money.

When they were young, and it mattered, they made their choices. Tiger went on vacation. Serena went to work.