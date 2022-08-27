New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced this week that its officers had arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant with a prior conviction for child molestation and that he has been deported multiple times.

ICE said its Enforcement and Removal Operations officers, working with authorities in Webb County, Texas, arrested Miguel Angel Ponce Mejia earlier this month.

Ponce-Mejia is a 43-year-old Mexican national who has been deported to the United States five times. In 2007, he misbehaved with the child.

ICE said he was brought to their attention after an encounter with local law enforcement agencies, where local law enforcement stopped his vehicle and located him for questioning.

Ponce-Mejia is a Mexican national and is said to have agreed to stay in the country legally without any documentation. He is now in ICE custody.

“This is a great example of the excellent collaboration between ERO and local law enforcement as we continue to work together to fulfill our mission of removing public safety threats from our streets,” said Miguel Vergara, Acting Director of the ERO Harlingen Field Office. Advertisement

The arrest comes after a 24-year-old Mexican national pleaded guilty this month to transporting and possessing child pornography after entering the US earlier this year.

Christian Dolores Munoz-de la Rosa admitted to being part of a group of illegal immigrants captured near Carrizo Springs, Texas, in June. When he was picked up, officers searched his phones and found illegal images.

The phone contained 116 pictures of children, some as young as three years old.

The Border Patrol recently described several examples of child sex offenders trying to enter the United States. Agents have arrested 8,354 illegal immigrants on criminal charges so far this fiscal year, including 248 for sex crimes.

While that’s a tiny percentage of the more than 200,000 immigrants encountered each month by Border Patrol agents, it doesn’t account for the more than 500,000 immigrants who have gotten the brunt of agents so far this fiscal year.