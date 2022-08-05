New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jeannette McCurdy is opening up about herself Childhood trauma.

McCurdy revealed that she was “exploited” when she was a child actress Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

She blamed both her mother and the television industry for failing to protect her, The New York Times.

“My whole childhood and adolescence was very exploitative,” McCurdy said. “… There are times when people have the best intentions and may not know what they’re doing. And there are times when they do – they know exactly what they’re doing.”

‘iCarly’ star Janet McCurdy recalls physical and emotional abuse from mother as a child

At the age of 16, McCurdy made her debut in the hit teen sitcom “iCarly” in its third year, bringing laughter to millions of young viewers by playing the comic character Sam Puckett.

The former actress gets candid in her New memoir, “I’m Glad My Mother Died,” There she describes her toxic relationship with her mother and her tumultuous time at Nickelodeon.

According to the New York Times, McCurdy, 30, wrote in her memoir about awkward moments at the children’s television network, “being encouraged to take a bikini photo during a wardrobe fitting and drink alcohol by a scarecrow.” calls out to the creator.”

She points out that when her mother was there, she never intervened or suggested to her daughter that “showbiz is the price of success”.

“Everybody wants what you have,” she told her daughter.

August In McCurdy’s memoir, to be published on 9, she describes auditioning for acting roles at age 6 and being “shepherded” at work by her controlling mother. She also claims to suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders and anxiety. McCurdy believes he owes his loyalty to his mother, who controls every aspect of his life.

After McCurdy starred on “iCarly,” Nickelodeon promised her her own spin-off series, but backed down on their offer and did Ariana Grande co-leads in “Sam & Cat.”

Jeannette says she felt weakened because the network discouraged her from exploring other career opportunities outside of the show. However, those terms did not appear to apply to Grande.

“The thing that threw me off when Ariana finally came whistling with excitement was that she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house. I broke down at that moment,” McCurdy wrote.

“Sam & Cat” only aired for one season in 2013-2014, and after the show’s cancellation, McCurdy said Nickelodeon offered the former actress $300,000 to keep her experiences at the network private. She declined the offer.

Although “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove says she and McCurdy became fast friends on the show together, she wasn’t entirely aware of the challenges her friend faced in her life.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“When you’re young, you’re in your own head,” Cosgrove told The New York Times. “You can’t imagine that the people around you are going through very difficult battles.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Cosgrove noted, “You don’t expect that from a guy in the room who makes everyone laugh.”

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.