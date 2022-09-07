Ibbers, the oldest and cutest bomb-hunting dog, is retiring after ten years of service.

Enlarge this image toggle signature transport security administration

Ibbers, a K9 TSA spokesman, retired after nearly a decade of service, during which he was named the agency’s oldest working dog as well as the cutest dog.

It is an objective fact (although it is also true that every dog ​​is the best dog): Ibbers won TSA “Cutest Dog Contest 2022” in August, shortly before he celebrated his retirement by treating him with a send-off at his home base at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP).

The 11 year old Vizla/Labrador mix was born in TSA. Puppy program at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and at the time of his retirement was the last remaining Puppy Program dog still working daily for the agency. It was named after the US Army Pvt. James Ebbers, who died at the age of 19 in Djibouti, Africa, in 2002 while serving with the 551st Military Police Company (based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky).

In addition to his explosives hunting work as a passenger screening dog at MSP, Ibbers has also assisted with security at major sporting events, including two Super Bowls, the Indianapolis 500, an NCAA national championship football game, and the Special Olympics World Games. He also finds time for fun.

“He stays very active every day, even during Minnesota’s cold winters, and enjoys swimming in any of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes during the summer,” TSA says.

Passenger screening dogs such as Ibbers are trained to detect the smell of explosives or explosives among travelers, typically in lines at security checkpoints, and to alert their handlers if they sniff anything suspicious. They are checked regularly to make sure they are fit to work at busy airports, and while they are sociable, the agency says they are working dogs that should only be handled and fed by their trainers.

“His ability to sniff out familiar scents amazes me every day,” said Gene Carney, Ibbers’ curator and life partner, Minnesota. star tribune.

She described him as smart, gentle and polite, adding that he would be waiting on the stairs at 3:30 in the morning, ready to go to work.

According to Carney, who is also retiring, most dogs retire at the age of 7-8 due to hard work. She said she wanted Ibbers to “enjoy his last years just by being a dog.”

“Inevitably, he will come to a point where he will start to slow down and maybe not be as experienced as he was when he was younger,” she said. CBS affiliate KENS5. “I didn’t want him to leave on a low note.”

This was definitely not the case. Last month, Ibbers won the title of TSA’s cutest dog in a nationwide social media competition in which he was selected by public vote from among four finalists (selected by nearly 100 TSA staff members).

A few days later, he and Carney celebrated their last day of work with special surprises.

Ibbers’ “do not iron” vest was replaced with a standard collar and leash, which meant he could finally get scratched by his co-workers and fans. He was showered with stuffed animals and celebrated with several bomb-shaped cakes, and both he and Carney received commemorative plaques.

“It was the pinnacle of what we have been working for all these years. Just let him be the dog he deserves to be,” Carney told KENS5. “He has worked so hard all these years. He was so dedicated and so hardworking and the only thing he asked for was [for] this toy.”

So what’s in store for Ibbers when he retires? First things first, according to Carney, a swim in Okoboji Lake in Iowa and a long walk with his sister, Etty (who herself retired from the FBI).

Ibbers and his fans have a lot to look forward to. Later this year, for example, TSA will announce the release of its 2023 dog calendar, which will feature Ibbers on the cover.