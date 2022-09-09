New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter engaged in a heated conversation at Wentworth on Thursday afternoon. But, according to Poulter, optics can be deceiving.

A video posted on social media showed Poulter and Horschel engaged in an animated conversation at the BMW PGA Championship in England on Thursday.

Although it was not immediately clear what was discussed, the gestures used by the two players led social media users to speculate that the conversation had something to do with it. A recent controversy between LIV Golf And the rest of the golf world.

But Poulter tried to quash the rumours.

The DP World Tour suspended the BMW PGA Championship after Queen Elizabeth’s death

“I don’t have a problem with Billy,” Poulter said, via Golf Digest . “All this [players] I have been friends here for a long time. So draw a line between personal and business. Even if you have differences of opinion, it’s much easier to have a level-headed conversation with them when you respect them. It’s okay. I can still be someone’s friend.

“It’s a good thing in this game that we play, and it’s a sad time when people mess that up and take friendship away,” he continued. “That’s a pity. We had a lovely hour’s chat in front of the hotel the night before. There was nothing in it. Billy is a very animated man, and so am I. He has strong opinions, and I usually do too, so you can tell how it comes across on camera. “

Horschel spoke about that meeting during an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Wednesday, saying he had spoken with Poulter and Lee Westwood. Critical comments Prepared one day in advance.

“We had a conversation for about an hour. And the great thing I love about Ian and Lee, who I’ve known for years and get along really well, is that we can disagree on opinions and have different opinions, but we can still be very respectful … but we can still be friends and still be friends. We can have the same friendship,” Horschel said.

Horschel called out Talor Gooch and Abraham Anser by name in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, saying they have not “supported” the DP World Tour until now because world ranking points are not awarded at LIV golf tournaments.

“Abraham Unser, Talor Gooch … you’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported (the European Tour). Why are you here?” Horschel said. “You’re only here for one reason and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have them.

“It’s hypocritical,” he continued, “to come here and play outside of LIV when your big thing is to spend more time with family and play less golf.”