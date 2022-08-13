‘I was never against him’ Lampard and Gerrard meet again





It’s been eight years since Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard announced their retirement from international careers, and the debate continues about who was better for England. “They love that kind of talk, especially in London cabs,” Lampard says. “Where are you going with this? And they have big mouths on those taxi drivers. It won’t stay between us!” The Everton manager prefers discretion on this particular issue, but it’s undeniable that the competitive rivalry that existed between the two outstanding midfielders on their matchdays will resurface at Villa Park on Saturday. Gerrard and Lampard face each other for the first time as managers and both are looking for their first points of the new Premier League season. Where it was once Liverpool vs. Chelsea or a battle for a place with England, now Aston Villa vs. Everton is fueling the competition with added responsibility. But Lampard insists: “The media portrayal was not entirely accurate, in fact I was never against it. We hardly saw each other for most of our career. For England, yes, then you go back to your clubs and become competitive and it’s just an undercurrent. That’s all there was, and we both respected that. As we got a little older, we got a little closer, as did you, and then we both worked in the media and spent some time together. We worked together on the final of the World Cup and the Champions League. [in 2018] and I was just about to go to Derby, and he was getting into it at Rangers too, and we talked about it, but not much. “Every job is unique, every job is expensive, so we didn’t go too deep into that. I spoke to him when I came here because I wanted to know his opinion on Nathan Patterson. [the former Rangers defender]. I respect Stevie’s words about what he thinks about football and in general. I wish him the best because I know the requirements of this job and I hope he succeeds.” Lampard won 106 caps for England, scoring 29 goals, while Gerrard made 114 caps and scored 21 times for his country. Aside from the cabbies’ ongoing bickering over who was better, the international scene was dominated by the question of whether they could recreate their club form by playing together. The Everton manager believes that Sven-Goran Eriksson, Steve McLaren and Fabio Capello should have made the question redundant by playing a midfield treble with Paul Scholes or Michael Carrick in between. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening by watching The Guardian about the world of football

“I always thought that, even when I was playing for England, because, especially in tournament football, we were outnumbered in midfield,” admits Lampard. “You always have to take responsibility for yourself first, so I don’t speak for Stevie, but when you’re outnumbered at the highest level, like the World Cup, then it’s hard to control the games. To be honest, I think it was just one piece of the puzzle.”

The 44-year-old will compare himself to Gerrard and other midfielders despite his success at Chelsea. “It wasn’t just me and Stevie, I was a competitive player,” he explains. “Whenever other midfielders scored goals, my eyes burned, I was a little like that. When I was growing up, my dad called it professional jealousy. It’s not bad if honed in the right direction. But this is at a young age. When you get older, you just respect a player of Steven’s level. He was just an incredibly high level player. And we were different. I don’t think this conversation makes any sense at all [who was better]especially now we have gathered.

“I think Stephen and Scholes were different. We were all different and I think we can all be very satisfied with our careers.”

Gerrard’s and, to some extent, Lampard’s career might have turned out differently if José Mourinho had succeeded in luring the then Liverpool captain to Stamford Bridge in 2005. The two would play in a midfield trio with Claude Makelele as the lead. “That would be good, wouldn’t it? Lampard reflects with a smile. “I think it worked out with Stevie in our own way. In the end, over the course of our career, we became people of the same club, and I think that was the right story. In another world, everything could be fine.”