‘I want to win the league’ Casemiro aims to make an impact





Casemiro said that joining Manchester United made him "look like an 18-year-old who is very excited about his new project" and that he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the club. United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign the 30-year-old Brazilian international, subject to the provision of medical care and a visa. Casemiro's enthusiasm for the move has led him to express regret that the transfer will not be official by the time he faces Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“I was talking to my wife and she said I look like an 18 year old who is very excited about his new project and I am really very excited to play in the Premier League,” Casemiro said during an emotional farewell ceremony.

“If I could, I would play for United today against Liverpool.

It’s a club with a great history, I’ll have to work hard to make a name for myself because I haven’t won anything there yet. At Manchester United, first of all, I want to convey my attitude towards the club, my respect.

“Everything I did here [at Real] I also want to work there.

I want to show my fighting spirit, efficiency and professional attitude. I want to win the league. I am experiencing one of the best moments of my career. I feel like I’m really in good shape, mentally I feel great and I want to keep enjoying myself. This is a great time to make this decision.”

Casemiro is expected to earn around £350,000 a week at United. “Those who think that I’m leaving because of money, it’s because they don’t know me. At the end of the Champions League final [when Real beat Liverpool in May] I felt like my cycle was over. After the holidays, with a clear head, the sensations were the same.

“It wasn’t that fast [a decision]. I already spoke to the club as soon as the Champions League ended. People: don’t forget the club I’m going to [is] the biggest team in the world that can rival the greatness of Real Madrid, although this is not the case now.”

The midfielder won four of his five Champions League medals when Ronaldo also played for Real Madrid. The Portuguese wants to leave United but Casemiro said: “I haven’t talked to Cristiano, I hope he stays because he is one of the best players of all time.”