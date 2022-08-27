“I want to leave,” Anthony said after Ajax turned down United’s offer

Manchester United made a €90m (£76.3m) offer for Anthony, rejected by Ajax on Friday as the Dutch club wanted a higher price for the striker.

In recent days, Ajax have rejected an offer from United for 80 million euros for the 22-year-old. The Brazilian international who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax is keen to join United and is notoriously disappointed that his club did not accept Friday’s offer. On Friday, he confirmed to Ajax his desire to make the move.

“Since February of this year, my agents have been coming to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs will arrive and with them, of course, a great offer,” said player. “The meetings continued for a month and I also received an offer from Ajax to extend my contract. Once again I made it clear: I want to leave.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, won titles at Ajax, made friends and made some of my career, but now I confirm that I am ready and motivated to follow my history and my dreams. People should listen to me and understand that my motivation drives me to happiness. I need it to continue to perform at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

Speaking before news of the rejected bid broke, Ten Hag said: “We need players, obviously, but we need the right players. The whole transfer window, we are happy with what we have done so far, but the bar must be set high. [for any signing]”.

The manager added Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia after leaving Ajax for Old Trafford in May.