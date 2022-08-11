‘I want to be in the box’ Sterling ready to step up Chelsea’s attack

‘FROMthe main goals,” said Raheem Sterling, summarizing exactly what his work in the complex tactical system of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea is. “I think football is simple: the ball doesn’t hit the net and the attackers and midfielders have to score.”

This was a glaring weakness for Tuchel, who clearly intended to break off his attack and start over. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are gone, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech could be next to leave and it is hoped that signing Sterling for £50m from Manchester City will go a long way towards addressing Chelsea’s lack of brutality in the last third . .

Sterling, who became the first player to be signed by the new Chelsea owners, doesn’t need anyone to teach him how to score goals. The 27-year-old football player noted that his best position is on the flank. “Here I know the game like the back of my hand,” he said at his official introduction as a Chelsea player, “but recognition followed. that he is well suited to play in a smooth attack. “I want to be in the box more and try to focus more on runs,” Sterling said. “But of course I’m here to be part of the system and play in the position the manager wants me to.”

Tuchel has a choice when it comes to Sterling’s deployment. The England striker can play on either wing, but he started from the middle on his debut when Chelsea sluggishly beat Everton 1-0 last weekend. “I love swimming and catching the ball,” Sterling said. “At Everton I played like a false nine and I will always be happy where I can be effective.”

Sterling looked great against Everton. He was not scored in the first half and was unlucky not to score in the latter stages. It was clear to see his desire to get into scoring positions. That’s one of Sterling’s greatest strengths, his ability to find room in the box from six yards to complete a low cross and Chelsea will be stronger if they figure out how to play to his strengths.

Everything suggests that this is a smart move by Chelsea. Sterling is a leader who can guide young players in Tuchel’s team. He looked back on his early days at Liverpool and remembered how he admired Steven Gerrard. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, it’s good to try to educate young people in any profession,” Sterling said. “You don’t want them to be in a hostile environment, you want it to be [in which] they can flourish.

Raheem Sterling is trying to motivate his new Chelsea teammates at Everton. “It’s good to try to educate young people,” says the striker. Photograph: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“When I was young, I was surrounded by someone like Steven Gerrard. When I got into the national team, he hugged me and it made you much more relaxed in the camp so that you could show your best. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do. Joke and laugh, but at the same time get the job done and feel comfortable.”

Chelsea teenagers will look like a goal-oriented person. Sterling, who is somewhat enjoying coming home given he grew up in northwest London, has so much more to achieve. He became a surprise starter when City lost to Tuchel’s Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final. “I haven’t played league football for Chelsea yet,” Sterling said. “Obviously they won. I have no. They have the right to brag. But then again, I’m here to try and win.”

Sterling, who joined City from Liverpool in 2015, should achieve more. He scored 131 goals in all competitions for City and won four Premier League titles, but his last two years at Manchester were not easy. Sterling had a hard time when Pep Guardiola started leaving him on the bench in big games. “It was a big surprise,” he said. “A huge surprise… a sudden change in events. That’s what I had to deal with, and that’s why I’m here.”