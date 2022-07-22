I spent 10 years in boarding schools. This is what I want my grandchildren to know

This first-person article is the experience of Paul Dixon, a boarding school survivor who lives in a Cree community in Waswanipi, Kwe. For more information on CBC first-person stories, see FAQ.

WARNING. This article contains abuse information.

From painful, distant memories, I can only tell you what I remember and suffered.

As children, during the most vulnerable and critical years of life, we were forced to live a life that was a lie. The story is not just mine.

Every autumn, children were abducted from small, scattered hunting villages or reserves. The mob – an Indian agent, the RCMP, a priest and a nun – arrived, taking the Kree children. After some pushing, screaming, barking dogs and crying parents holding their children, the police pulled out their guns. They threatened our parents and grandparents with prison if they didn’t let us go. Some went to jail.

Parents could only watch as the children were pushed into buses, trains or planes. Visits from relatives have ceased. Couples hid from each other to cry.

I was six years old when I was sent to the boarding school of the Mohawk Institute run by Anglican priests in Brantford, Ontario. Later I will move to La Tuque boarding school in Quebec.

Dad said that with the things left where we last played, it was as if we were all dead. Mom’s heart was destroyed forever. Our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles have lost the connection in which children were once the center of life. No more hugs and kisses. Little did we know that this would be the beginning of the end of many things in our Cree lifestyle. And the worst was yet to come.

Paul Dixon has a school certificate from the Department of Indian Affairs and a brick from La Touc boarding school. (Presented by Paul Dixon)

Upon arrival, the boys and girls were quickly separated for a year, the older brothers in separate hostels. He rarely waves to his sisters, but the Cree does not speak. Shamed, with long hair cut off and no role models. Untrained personnel shouted orders; rude, vulgar wake-up calls and rigid daily routines have become the new normal. They had pocket straps to hit us on the wrist or bare back.

Homesickness caused me a lot of pain, so I lived in my own little world. No soft tents, only big brick houses with steel stairs, high barbed wire fences.

We have witnessed sinful, criminal acts. I still go crazy listening to calls, whistles, screams, sobs. I hate buses, trains, planes. A memory can be anything: the mention of a boarding school, a queen, a dad, or religion. Nightmares, fits of anger, verbal attacks on the family in English or French continue to this day. Confused and frightened, I often cried alone. I can still hear the muffled screams of children at night.

They poked with nails, pencils, pointers – threw books, keys, broke wooden rulers over us, leaving scars. They hit us on the head, face or ears, pulled on our ears, nose, tongue. Hot hands puffed, cut by hard straps. Burn or move your hand, you get more.

One word Cree and you’re forced to eat soap and tied up. Punished in front of others for nothing with bare fists or feet. So many humiliated survivors are still too humiliated to speak now.

They taught European history, art and religion. We did laundry, cooked or were laborers – child labor. You can’t become doctors or lawyers with that. Principals were priests, unqualified teachers. forced to watch Three puppets and cowboys killing Indians on TV.

We sang Canada next to the photo of the queen and the flag.

They knew us by the numbers printed on our clothes, not by our names. We got cold, sour food when we were hungry. Eat fast or lose it.

Kill birds, eat squirrels. Lie and steal, share candy. Older guys stole food from the garden or kitchen and gave it to the young ones. Raw potatoes are better than vomit. AT Mohawk Mash Hole , prison food is better. There were apple trees, but we were not allowed to eat their fruits.

Hundreds of children, but not a single doctor or dentist. One old nurse who took away our medication or treatment. Heaven for a pedophile . Suspicious deaths . Group showers and inspections – was it voyeurism?

LISTEN | A boarding school survivor shares her experience at boarding school La Tuque.

WARNING: This audio contains details of abuse.

Quebec AM 8:38 Boarding school survivor from Mashteuiatsha shares her story Diane Bosum is a former student at La Touque Indian Boarding School who testified before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. His report was released this week, detailing the experiences of thousands of children across Canada.

These serf schools had dungeons, secret passages, towers, steel doors or grates, huge noisy stoves. Never ask, complain, or give your opinion to a Cree. Letters and parcels were discouraged or confiscated. The older guys told us if a relative died at home. Don’t go home to the funeral.

Boarding school decree: Kill the Indian in the child. The first victim is our innocence. Healing from wounds is a lifelong process for this intergenerational infection. Drink and drugs are the only cure for survivors trapped between two worlds. Time itself does not heal. So many die young, without peace.

The shockwave of this forced transfer to Indian children’s prisons is still being felt by the indigenous peoples of Canada. We Kree children were the victims and our world was left behind. How do you jump back into a life you were taught evil?

Looking back at my 65 years of age, I see an Indian child inside me, never aging. He is still dying to return home, with no desire to learn. It seemed to me that there was a whole life.

This is not the end

In difficult times, to save my skin, I left behind pieces of my Indian heart, burying life’s hopes and joys along the way. In 1973, I finally escaped—jumped off a train into deep snow—but was still in Canada. I started again, one drinking bout lasted for decades. Friends, cousins, siblings – the survivors – die young, violent deaths or suicides. And it’s not over yet.

For all the Cree, most of us died in the long, cold era of boarding schools. And by blocking the memories you hate, the good ones also die. As I was about to give up, I ran into a group of elders; they whispered of a broken world.

I spend the rest of my life in the wilderness, wary of agents.

I met my wife in 1982, another boarding school survivor. Shortly thereafter, I embarked on a healing journey of a lifetime, starting in Lac-de-Vent, the birthplace of my fathers. I felt the wind of change; today I live sober and am blessed with four children and seven grandchildren.

We christened the first granddaughter Weeping Faith.

Father Cree’s last words to me were, “You must forgive the white man.” Easier said than done. After ethnic cleansing, the heart is not the same anymore.

Site of the former boarding school Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ontario. (Sue Reed/CBC)

With kidnapped children, our ancestors suffered to the very end. Even after the last boarding schools have closed, Cree families are still embarrassed to hug each other or say I love you. Is intergenerational trauma a permanent curse?

Canada wanted to quickly bury this chapter. But prime minister’s apology more should have been done to acknowledge the harm to our children, our parents and grandparents. Schools have harmed not only individuals, but entire villages for generations. Reconciliation is about facing the harsh truth of indigenous peoples with no expiration date.

I was lucky that I returned home to Vaswanipi. With the help of the Cree elders, I unlearned boarding school habits and stopped running. They showed me the way with fate, instilled in me the fighting spirit of our ancestors.

Now I have found myself, who I am, where I come from, where I belong, who my people are. And the love of life will stay with me until the end of my days. I tried my best to win their trust, to regain my rightful place among my ancestors. I want my grandchildren and the grandchildren of other survivors to know what to cherish and what to fight for in life.

Nothing comes on a silver platter. Take back freedom with both hands.

Paul Dixon’s granddaughter, Amber Stephen, participates in a protest in Iyu Isti. (Presented by Paul Dixon)

We were established here long before Canada. You can’t find a Cree dialect by crossing oceans. Our land is our life, our compass. Our ancestors were sure of this, and so should we. No one can take away what is in our hearts. There is a power far beyond the ugly past that can heal us. Kree legends must live on, so dreams will never die.

Governments and churches have long defended themselves. With their original sins, the churches still hide the records and owe millions. Their schools, the perfect place for criminal activities. The Indians lost their children there – some lost the only child they had. Many carried terrible secrets to the grave; no one believed an Indian child, not a priest in a country who said she had a problem with the Indians.

Through luck and courage, some have survived to tell part of the story. But Canada never promised that it wouldn’t happen again. I’ll put up with the past, but it’s not over yet. I’m still trying to pull the knife from my heart.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

