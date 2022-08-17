I quit my job and never want to work full time again

This first-person article is the experience of Eliza Baines, a Montreal-based writer. For more information on CBC first-person stories, see FAQ .

Many of us are going through difficult times right now. Between inflation and the ongoing pandemic, you might be wondering if now is the time to talk about working less.

But attitudes to work have changed over the years, even before COVID. And with so many routines upside down, this could be the perfect moment to push for a change.

For me, this means that I won’t be spending most of my waking life working at a desk.

I used to work in an office environment that you might be familiar with – there were a lot of meetings and a lot of emails. endless. Shortly after I started, a single thought began to crystallize in my head that would forever change the way I felt about working full-time: it’s not sustainable.

My ultimate goal was to write professionally, so I started working for a digital media company as a freelance writer. But the lure of stability was too great when I was offered a permanent non-writing role.

I told myself that a steady income was worth it, that I would write on the side anyway.

But there was little time to write: the list is here, the blog post is there. The first draft of a children’s book, which I started before I got the job, remained intact for many years.

Before that, I avoided working from 9 to 17 – I worked in the food service industry for many years, and then worked as a freelancer on my own schedule. I quickly discovered that more than not having enough time to write, it made me miserable to spend all day at work.

The actual office hours were often longer than my eight-hour shift, and somehow I often had to spend extra time on weekends. When I factored in preparation time and commuting, I had over 40 hours a week.

When COVID-19 hit, work became remote. But the hour I saved on the road turned into another hour of work in my home office.

Then there was the physical aspect: Sitting at my desk and staring at a computer screen for so many hours on end, my back often hurt and my eyes strained. When I wrote on my own, I went old school and mostly used pen and paper, breaking up screen time into shorter chunks.

Even my free time was not what I imagined. Giving all my best hours to work, I was too tired in the evenings, except for dinner and watching TV.

Household chores, errands, and social activities took up most of the time I hoped to spend relaxing and writing on the weekends. Trying to get the most out of exercise, as well as quality time with my husband, loved ones, and myself, seemed like a constant struggle.

It made me realize that you can love your job and still not want it to dominate your life.

There are countless articles and videos telling us that we are just a “life hack” from the perfect work-life balance. But what I really needed was less balance.

It’s not about laziness; it’s about quality over quantity. It’s about taking care of your body and mind, rejecting the idea that staying busy is a sign of success.

So I decided to quit in March – and my next job won’t be full.

I’m just one example of a larger cultural shift. The pandemic has already changed the way many of us think about work, making remote or hybrid installations the office norm almost overnight. Some companies are experimenting with a shorter work week.

Clearly, there are risks involved in making the decision to turn down a full-time job. I am lucky to have a supportive partner and live in a country with universal health care. I’m a relatively frugal homebody and don’t have a car. So I think I can keep my expenses low enough to do that.

I’m sacrificing greater financial stability for greater access to my own time. I also think differently about retirement. If my career does not require so much time, then why should I consider it as having a solid end goal?

I’m not saying that I figured everything out, but I know for sure: life is short, so time is infinitely more valuable than money.

