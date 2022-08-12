“I plan to encourage and inspire women with my success”

Marwa Rahim, 22

I was born in the war, I grew up in the war, I went to school in the war.

I used to watch the TV series “Heart Surgeon” and dreamed that one day I would become a doctor and help as many people as possible, especially women.

I studied a lot at school, I read a lot in my free time. In the summer I attended optional courses in English and mathematics. I received excellent grades despite the poor conditions and resources for studying in the Afghan education system.

The province where I was born did not have a medical school, so I went to another province five hours away to study medicine. This province was dangerous, there were attacks and bomb threats around us as long as the war continued. I lived in a dorm, in a small room with 10 other girls. Conversations and noise interfered with studies; there was no library, and often no electricity. During the day I had to study in the hallway. Resources such as books, laboratory equipment and computers were very scarce.