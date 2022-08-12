Marwa Rahim, 22
I was born in the war, I grew up in the war, I went to school in the war.
I used to watch the TV series “Heart Surgeon” and dreamed that one day I would become a doctor and help as many people as possible, especially women.
I studied a lot at school, I read a lot in my free time. In the summer I attended optional courses in English and mathematics. I received excellent grades despite the poor conditions and resources for studying in the Afghan education system.
The province where I was born did not have a medical school, so I went to another province five hours away to study medicine. This province was dangerous, there were attacks and bomb threats around us as long as the war continued. I lived in a dorm, in a small room with 10 other girls. Conversations and noise interfered with studies; there was no library, and often no electricity. During the day I had to study in the hallway. Resources such as books, laboratory equipment and computers were very scarce.
Later, due to the pandemic, all universities closed, and our classes and even laboratories went online. We didn’t have lab equipment at home, so one teacher suggested using a magnifying glass instead of a microscope. When we were assigned to study malaria for the laboratory, the teacher offered to take the blood of the insect and analyze it.
Now that I’m in Houston, I want to resume my studies, even if I have to start all over again to become a great doctor, help people in Afghanistan, and travel to other countries where there are victims of war. I plan to encourage and inspire women with my success, never give up. I want my family and friends to be proud of me and to be a useful person for this land that is now home to all of us.