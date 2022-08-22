New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

When the alarm goes off, they transform into Marvel superheroes. They are out the door in a flash, often the first in car crashes, medical emergencies, and of course fires. But after the adrenaline rush of saving lives wears off, it’s the men and women who need advice, prayers and a listening ear as they survive the high-stress, dangerous profession of firefighting.

During a crisis, firefighters are trained to rescue and minimize loss of life. But who responds to their cries for help?

I started a chaplaincy program at the Austin Fire Department so that people who respond to crises for life have someone to call when they are facing their own difficulties. Then it was my turn to spring into action.

A religious legal body has withdrawn its claim against the media that the Supreme Court wants to ‘promote Christianity’

I am an ordained minister serving as the city’s lead chaplain in a volunteer capacity for eight years providing support to the 1,400 uniformed and civilian members of Austin’s fire department. My role was to show them—anytime, anywhere: a 24-7 resource firefighters could call when they were struggling.

During Austin’s big snowstorm last year, I was called to a devastating scene where a family, trying to stay warm, accidentally set their house on fire. As the firemen pulled the bodies out of the burning house, I pulled a blanket over the bodies, shielding their faces from prying eyes and cameras. After the firefighters cleared the scene, I spent time talking with them, praying with some, and then talking with others who approached me.

The stress firefighters experience can negatively affect their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being, and I’ve also been called to the scene of firefighter deaths—tragically, some in the line of duty and some by their own hand. During this time of grief, I was there for the families, helping them walk through this unimaginable loss.

Unfortunately, I am writing in the past tense because I am no longer the chaplain of the Austin Fire Department. I was fired from my volunteer role because I shared my religious views on my personal blog — which city officials could not tolerate. The controversial approach that ended my career? Writing about my religious and general belief that men and women are biologically different and that men should not compete on women’s sports teams.

When city officials demanded that I apologize and apologize for the harm my blog post allegedly caused, I explained that my intent was to stimulate discussion, not cause offense. And I apologize if anyone was offended. However, I cannot retract my beliefs or apologize for my beliefs.

But my simple apology was not enough. City officials fired me from the volunteer chaplaincy I had created. For eight years, I served every firefighter with consistent, compassionate care and equal treatment, regardless of who they are, including those in the LGBT community. For eight years, I answered every call — willingly — because I consider it a great honor to support people who sacrifice so much for their community. But all this meant nothing when the city wanted to censor me when I expressed a religious opinion.

It is never the government’s job to censor speech based on one’s religious views. Yet that’s exactly what Austin officials did. They demanded that I follow their political ideology and when I refused to fall in line and denied my religious views, they made me turn into my uniform.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

So, with the legal assistance of the Alliance Defending Freedom, I filed a lawsuit against the city of Austin. The service I gave freely and joyfully to this fire department … the reputation I built by loving and caring for the city’s heroes … the families I cried and prayed for when they suffered – everything I say in my personal writings is irrelevant to my personal time on the platform. . City officials disagreed with my approach and tried to end my pastoral career and tarnish my name.

Click here to get the Fox News app

I am not the first to face this injustice, but I am speaking out because I want to be the last. Who gets to decide what views are acceptable and what are not on one’s personal blog? Or will government officials begin to accept only those who remain completely silent about their faith, political views, or beliefs?

It is not the America I immigrated to 23 years ago. No matter your opinion on whether or not men should be allowed to compete on women’s sports teams, every American should be deeply concerned that the government could fire someone for expressing it.