I like developing players while being competitive

BUT A lot has changed since Reims completely edged out Real Madrid. first European Cup final in 1956, losing 4-3 as they bragged about their famous “champagne football”. Having won six titles between 1949 and 1962, the club fell off the French football pyramid in the 1990s and only established itself as a Ligue 1 club in the last decade.

Now things are getting better in the country of Champagne. Oscar Garcia, the former Brighton and Watford manager, took over last summer and started a quiet revolution. He turned the club away from work and created senior professionals, many of whom quickly left, in favor of a vibrant youth system.

Filling the first team with teenagers brought up in a modern club academy was a risky move, but Garcia’s inexperienced, untested side managed an impressive mid-table finish. Their young striker Hugo Ekitike has since moved to PSG for €30m – the biggest deal in the club’s history – but Garcia starts the season with a squad full of talented young players who are ready to take themselves to the next level.

What are the moods in the club at the start of the season?

It will be a very difficult season with the World Cup in the middle and four teams relegated from Ligue 1. It is always a competitive league, but this year everyone expects it to be even more difficult. We will face it with confidence, using the same methods that paid off last year. The first goal is to keep the club in Ligue 1 as soon as possible and then have enough time to aim higher. In the last 10 games maybe we’ll start looking at the table to see what we can do.

You have done a great job of attracting academy players. Was that the plan when the club approached you? Was it your decision or did it come from talent?

The philosophy of the club is clear and they explained it to me before I signed the contract. That was one of the main reasons to say yes, because my philosophy is the same. I like to develop young players, but not only that, I want to be really competitive. You can develop players, but you may not always be that competitive. Here we are trying to do both things at the same time. Sometimes it’s not easy, but, for example, last season we had a case with Hugo Ekitike – the most expensive sale in the history of the club. It makes us proud because we helped him reach the next level.

Were you surprised by the talent at the club?

Yes. We have a lot of young, talented players in the second team – some of them have played for France – but it’s not easy because there are more academies in Lyon, Paris, Rennes and other clubs than we have. But everyone here is working very hard – and you have to be brave and give them the opportunity to play in Ligue 1 not only for one match, but to continue to give them the confidence to play the way they played in the youth teams.

What makes the Reims Academy so successful? Is your training ground a very impressive modern facility or is it your scouting?

There’s not just one thing. The most important thing was the board’s plan to create something special for our young players. Here the young players feel they can fulfill their dream of playing in Ligue 1. Of course the conditions are amazing, as are the coaches in the youth department. In the end it is the first team coach who decides to provide opportunities if they are ready and I think most of them are ready to compete at that level.

You mentioned Ekitike. What is his strength and why did he break through so spectacularly last season?

He returned after a difficult season in Denmark. He was on loan there because the previous coach didn’t have much faith in him, but his development was huge. He came back last year as a fourth forward but showed me in pre-season that he could be number one. He is an attacking player who doesn’t like to run a clean No. 9 but prefers to be mobile. He is tall and slender, but very coordinated and has excellent foot control. He’s not as strong with his head – that’s something he needs to improve – but with the right coach, he can continue to improve and show his potential.

Hugo Ekitike and Leo Messi in action for PSG against Clermont Futa on the first weekend of the Ligue 1 season. Photo: José Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Will he succeed at PSG?

He has probably the best three players in the league ahead of him so it won’t be easy, but Pari play a lot of games and there are always injuries and suspensions. He will have the opportunity to play, maybe not in every match, but hopefully he will learn a lot and continue to improve.

Who excites you the most in your current group of young players? Who is Ekitike this season?

It’s hard to say because at this time last season I wouldn’t tell you that Ekitike would be the most expensive sale in the history of the club. But I hope that other players will continue to develop and show their potential. But more than that, I want to keep the team in Ligue 1 and also develop young players. I did it in Barcelona and Salzburg. I like to work like this.

You recently signed another young player, Folarin Balogun from Arsenal. What attracted you to it?

We were looking for a player like him who can run deep, a player who looks for space behind defenders and also a scorer. After leaving Ekitike we had a problem in front of the gate. We create chances, but it was difficult to get the ball into the net, so we were looking for a profile like his.

You have already had success in England, at Watford and Brighton. What distinguishes English football from French?

English clubs look a lot at the French league because we have a lot of talented players and young players who are physically ready to play in England, which is also a very physical league. Maybe it is the most similar league in Europe because we have good players who can box to box, they are fast and strong, so it is normal for Premier League clubs to send their scout departments to follow Ligue 1.

Oscar Garcia and his Brighton players celebrate their victory over Birmingham in August 2013. Photograph: John Clifton/Action Images/Reuters

Ligue 1 has become more dynamic, exciting and attacking, with many teams using three defenders and full backs. Will wingers die?

The position of the full-backs is key to whether a team will play more offensively or defensively, with three defenders or five. I think you should adapt to the players that you have. If I don’t have the right wingers, it’s hard for me to play 4-3-3 or any other system. If you have three really good centre-backs, you want to use them. It always depends on your team. Many teams play with three defenders, but the most successful teams usually play with four, such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Milan. But no system will beat you every game, and no system will lose every game. It depends on your coach and team. The most important thing is to have a clear philosophy so that the players understand why we will play a certain way and what they should do with and without the ball. After that, the system may change. If you watch a match, the system prepared by the coach at the start of the match may change. The media asked me after the last game why we played 4-3-3 and not 4-3-3. So in the end, only the players know how we will play.

Monaco start Ligue 1 season with big win in Strasbourg | Eric Devin Read more

You have won titles in Israel and Austria, as well as in Greece and Spain. Have you found a home in Reims?

My house is on the field! I had a great time in England and it’s one of my goals to coach there again because the atmosphere, the fans and the league are amazing. One of my main goals is to come back someday, but right now I’m really focused on my team and my club in France. Reims is a club that really helps me to continue to develop and has the potential to grow, with a great academy and a lot of young talent. I am very happy here.

How difficult is it to manage your physical and mental well-being under the pressure of a top-level coach?

This is a very important aspect of the game, because one of the things that we as coaches have to control and work hard at the moment is the psychological aspect. You need to be focused and focused so that you can help other people and your players. You must know how to communicate with players of different generations. It’s not the same as talking to a 35 year old as if it were a 19 year old. They must trust you. For me, this is perhaps the most important thing for a coach to work on a mental level in different situations. You have to be human, everyone can have problems, so the better you understand the problems of others, the better you can help them.

Do you think the pressure on coaches is too great?

It depends on the person. I was lucky enough to be a professional football player, so I know the pressure. I have played many important matches at the Camp Nou with large crowds, but in the end it is not the pressure from outside, but the pressure inside you that can matter. How you deal with this pressure determines whether you become a fantastic player or a player who can’t play at a high level.

Oscar Garcia in a match for Barcelona against Bayern Munich in 1996. Photograph: Tony Marshall/Empics Sport

You played for a long time at Barcelona under Johan Cruyff. How much did he influence your style of play and what are your memories of him?

I grew up playing for Barcelona. I was there from the age of nine to 27, so I have a clear philosophy of how Barcelona wants to play and what to do. But I also wanted to go abroad, experience other cultures and become a better coach. I thought that if I want to be a better coach, I should go abroad and learn about other philosophies, mentalities and playing styles. I love the Barcelona philosophy and I try to implement it wherever I go, but with different details. I learned this from Johan Cruyff. He told me that you can change a lot, but you can’t change the philosophy. Your players should see you with a clear idea – do not change so that today you think one thing and the next day you think another. Also don’t treat everyone the same – if you yell at one player it’s possible they won’t respond properly to help them improve. But if you say the same to another player, their reaction will be different. So, the first thing you should do is meet the players to learn about their personalities and the best way to help them understand the game and what you want from them. It was one of the best advice he gave me.