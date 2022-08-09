‘I Just Killed My Dad’ is Netflix’s latest true-crime series that shouldn’t be watched with the whole family.

(CNN)As titles that shouldn’t be watched with children go, “I Just Killed My Dad” ranks pretty high on the list. Yet there are enough twists in Netflix’s latest true-crime documentaries to keep audiences engaged, another sensational case that’s more than anyone — thanks to the killer’s immediate confession.
The title phrase was uttered in 2019 by then-17-year-old Anthony Template, who had just shot his father in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Over three episodes, director Sky Borgman (also responsible for Netflix’s “Girl in the Picture”) teases the events leading up to those actions, including the abuse and kidnapping of the children, as well as Anthony’s father Burt’s decision to home school. He and demanded that he always know the child’s whereabouts.
“I Just Killed My Dad” thus slowly peels back at this sordid saga — “sordid” is the operative word for nearly everything Netflix has done in the true-crime scene, including recent entries. “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” And “Our Father.”
Anthony’s numb, emotionless response — seemingly convinced that he’s done nothing wrong — and his overall manner, which suggests that all is not well at home.
After the initial twists and turns, the story gets stuck in the middle, with Anthony’s lawyer and the prosecution trying to find a way that will bring justice to all the exhausting circumstances. The latter note seems to condone the killing and there is understandable concern about how to let the child go. (The case was Fixed in 2021(But don’t know how that adds to the viewing experience.)
To be fair, “I Just Killed My Dad” seems to exist largely because of its attention-grabbing title, which evokes the old-style exploitation films typically found on channels like Investigation Discovery.
Netflix has gone a bit overboard with these types of docuseries in terms of sheer volume, but frankly, so has everyone else. Plus, these projects reliably light up social media for a lot less money than going out and Recruiting an all-star cast.
While something like “I Just Killed My Dad” may not be entertaining content for the whole family, it’s the kind of formula that usually ensures a trip to the top of the service’s most-watched category.
“I Just Killed My Dad” premieres August 9 on Netflix.