type here...
CANADA “I have never seen such a tragedy,” says a...
CANADA

“I have never seen such a tragedy,” says a man behind a child killed by a GO train.

By printveela editor

-

16
0
- Advertisment -


On Wednesday morning, crews were seen installing new fencing to close gaps that allowed residents to cross the tracks. (Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Muhammad Tayyab says he knew something was wrong when he heard a train whistle Tuesday evening in Mississauga, Ontario.

He ran out of his work garage and saw several people at the GO train tracks screaming and crying.

Tayyab says he saw a woman take a small child and start running back and forth.

“It was a really sad moment,” he said. “I have never seen such a tragedy.”

Around 7:40 p.m., Tayyab called 911, who he said arrived about five minutes later and confirmed that the child had died.

The train was heading east when the child was hit west of the Dixie GO station. Peel Regional Police, Canadian Pacific Railway and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating.

In the meantime, a new fence was installed to prevent people from crossing the tracks.

Peel police said they would not provide any information about the child in order to protect the family’s privacy. However, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie revealed on social media that she was a four-year-old girl.

The slots in the fence are often used as a label: resident

Police were unable to provide details on how the child got onto the tracks, but some pointed to numerous gaps in the railing along the train’s route.

Nathan Burgess, who lives nearby, says people use the gaps to shorten their path to Dundas Street.

“You can easily walk back and forth,” Burgess said. “It saves you five to ten minutes of walking from a simple walk.”

There are a few warning signs next to the tracks, but Burgess says there is nothing else to prevent people from crossing the tracks.

“Everyone knows about it.”

On Wednesday morning, crews were seen installing new fencing to close gaps that allowed residents to get in the way.

“Profound impact on all involved”

In a written statement, Metrolinx spokesman James Wattie said, “Our thoughts with [the child’s] family and loved ones, as well as with our train crew and passengers.

“This has had a profound impact on everyone involved, from our team and passengers to Metrolinx employees,” the statement said.

Metrolinx provides grief counselors “for our team and staff investigating the scene,” Wattie said.

“We understand that today’s tragic incident has also made many customers very upset. There are many great mental health professionals in the community and we encourage them to reach out to someone when needed.”

Crombie tweeted that City Hall flags were flown at half mast in Mississauga in memory of the baby.

“My heart and thoughts go out to the family and all those affected by this terrible accident,” she said.



Previous articleTony Doe, who played Wally’s older brother on Leave It to Beaver, has died at the age of 77.
Next articleAfter earlier talks, Manchin agrees to a new deal on climate and taxes

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

DeSantis Announces Plan to Address ESG Impact in Florida

off Video Ron DeSantis Announces Florida's Plan to Fight ESG Florida Gov....
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Hillary Clinton’s Former Chief Strategist Manchin Reveals Why Inflation Bill Won’t Affect Midterms

closer Video Manchin was 'always in the game' for Democrats 'Special Report'...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Brad Pitt ‘dating’ again but not in ‘serious relationship’ after years of split from Angelina Jolie: report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

The Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari is slated to return to All-Pro form after another knee procedure

Green Bay, Wis. - David Bakhtiari compares it to driving a sports car. His finely tuned...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A huge humpback whale body smashes a boat in Massachusetts

off Video A humpback whale breaches a boat in Plymouth, Massachusetts A...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of ‘Pinocchio’ has released its first trailer

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Pope urges Catholic communities to promote indigenous culture ‘in the spirit’ of UNDRIP

Pope Francis and Governor General Mary Simon (right)...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

How healthy is Alberta’s soil? The new database aims to find out

Colby Hansen says regenerative farming practices have helped...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Amanda Todd feared extortion would continue for the rest of her life, Crown tells jurors.

Amanda Todd committed suicide on October 10, 2012...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Stellantis confirms layoffs at Windsor and Brampton plants

Chrysler Pacifica minivans manufactured at the Windsor Assembly...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News