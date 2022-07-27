“I have never seen such a tragedy,” says a man behind a child killed by a GO train.

Muhammad Tayyab says he knew something was wrong when he heard a train whistle Tuesday evening in Mississauga, Ontario.

He ran out of his work garage and saw several people at the GO train tracks screaming and crying.

Tayyab says he saw a woman take a small child and start running back and forth.

“It was a really sad moment,” he said. “I have never seen such a tragedy.”

Around 7:40 p.m., Tayyab called 911, who he said arrived about five minutes later and confirmed that the child had died.

The train was heading east when the child was hit west of the Dixie GO station. Peel Regional Police, Canadian Pacific Railway and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating.

In the meantime, a new fence was installed to prevent people from crossing the tracks.

Peel police said they would not provide any information about the child in order to protect the family’s privacy. However, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie revealed on social media that she was a four-year-old girl.

COLLISION:

– Lolita Gdns/Silver Creek Boulevard #Mississauga

– The child was hit by a train

– Child died at the scene

-Investigation continues

– Few details at the moment

– C/R at 19:39

-PR22-0248848 –@PeelPolice

The slots in the fence are often used as a label: resident

Police were unable to provide details on how the child got onto the tracks, but some pointed to numerous gaps in the railing along the train’s route.

Nathan Burgess, who lives nearby, says people use the gaps to shorten their path to Dundas Street.

“You can easily walk back and forth,” Burgess said. “It saves you five to ten minutes of walking from a simple walk.”

There are a few warning signs next to the tracks, but Burgess says there is nothing else to prevent people from crossing the tracks.

“Everyone knows about it.”

On Wednesday morning, crews were seen installing new fencing to close gaps that allowed residents to get in the way.

At the spot where a 4-year-old was hit by a GO train last night, there is a police tape on the way to the tracks. On the other side, there is a hole in the fence that allows people to cross from one side to the other. A dangerous shortcut to Dundas Street. pic.twitter.com/YMUARE1EQz –@LindaWardCBC

“Profound impact on all involved”

In a written statement, Metrolinx spokesman James Wattie said, “Our thoughts with [the child’s] family and loved ones, as well as with our train crew and passengers.

“This has had a profound impact on everyone involved, from our team and passengers to Metrolinx employees,” the statement said.

Metrolinx provides grief counselors “for our team and staff investigating the scene,” Wattie said.

“We understand that today’s tragic incident has also made many customers very upset. There are many great mental health professionals in the community and we encourage them to reach out to someone when needed.”

Crombie tweeted that City Hall flags were flown at half mast in Mississauga in memory of the baby.

“My heart and thoughts go out to the family and all those affected by this terrible accident,” she said.