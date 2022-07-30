New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

I am a Marine who was exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq. Republicans have turned their backs on veterans like me.

On Thursday, 41 Republicans in Washington blocked a bill that would have “expanded medical coverage for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their service.” On Thursday, 41 Republicans in Washington made it clear they don’t give ad *mn about veterans.

This is personal to me. That was 2009. I was stationed at Al Taqdum Airbase where I was a Marine Captain leading a police training team.

Twelve Marines and one Navy Corpsman. Conducting missions through Habbaniyah, Fallujah and Ramadi. This was my first of three tours of duty during the war on terror. And from our camp, the charred pit of the base spread over us.

Smoke billowed into the sky and blew away from our living quarters. We ran through it, joking about how we should do the gas mask run. For three months that pit bathed us in poisonous fumes. We accepted it and focused on our duty.

To me, they were planning our routes and pouring intel to avoid the immediate threat: IEDs on all the convoys and missions we were running outside the wire. I was proud to bring every member of that team home safely.

Or so I thought. Because, it turns out, we could not protect ourselves from our own country.

When I came back from Iraq, I had a constant tickle in my throat. Constant irritation. I had never had allergies before and was irritating myself with the constant throat clearing.

Eventually, I was so ashamed of it that I went to the base clinic. They said it was postnasal drip and they could give me allergy medicine. No formal diagnosis was made. But 10 years later, it still is.

annoying Uncomfortable, but definitely manageable. And that’s about the best story you’ll ever hear about a vet exposed to burn pits.

Many suffer from severe breathing problems. Migraine. Cancer. So imagine how we all must have felt on Thursday, seeing all these Republicans, most of whom have never even worn a uniform?

I know that’s harsh language, but it has to be. Because what they did was anti-American.

Patriots don’t attack veterans who may have been injured or sickened by being around those toxic pits. And what really grinds my gears about all of this is that this group of Republicans voted for years to keep us in perpetual wars, lied to the American people about what was really going on there, and spent their defense contractors getting rich off of their stockpiles. When we are at war, the sky rises.

These people took advantage of sending us there only to trick us when we came back messing up. It is criminal.

If Republicans don’t have a patriotic bone in their spine, then we as Democrats need to step up and do something about it.

Get rid of the filibuster and pass stuff that helps us everyday Americans. Veterans no longer have to wait for Washington to do its job.

We did our time. I served my country for 13 years in the United States Marine Corps. I would give anything for this country.

I want our leaders to take an ounce of the sacrifices made by our veterans.

Our country will be better off.