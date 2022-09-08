With prompting, surfer Carissa Moore has her Olympic gold medal, her five world championships and the No. 1 seed at the 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals in Southern California. 1 will inform you about being seeded.

But as the end-of-season event approaches, many surfers and people in general are more than happy to talk about what they like to hide.

“I have good days and bad days,” Moore, 30, told USA TODAY Sports, “days where I have doubts and insecurities or start overthinking things.”

The good days were when she won the gold medal in the first Olympic surfing competition at the Tokyo Games last year. Moore also won back-to-back WSL finals and became the first surfer to three-peat.

Yet despite all her successes, Moore happily shares her struggles. She spoke publicly about hitting “rock bottom” in 2018, when she considered giving up competitive surfing as the pressure to succeed began to affect her personal life and marriage.

She is more open about her trials and tribulations on her way back to dominance.

“I found a lot of peace in being vulnerable,” Moore said. “I think it brought me closer to a lot of people and a lot of people shared their stories and the same insecurities with me. It gave me the strength to get through what I was going through.

“I think through suffering you own your own story and it’s almost de-stressing because you’re like, ‘Yeah, you see I’m not perfect.’ I’m only human and I’m going to make mistakes. So yeah, I think it helps take the pressure off a little bit.

Last week, she and her father, Chris, arrived in Southern California and spent three days on the water looking for more flair. Chris Moore said he worked as an architect or choreographer, helping his daughter find something “a little extra” that would impress the judges at the one-day competition at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

But with Karissa Moore, preparation is about more than just riding waves, her father says. The champion surfer worked with a “mental coach” and used journaling, self-reflection, yoga and deep breathing to reduce anxiety and learn how to ride waves on and off the water.

“It’s just trying to figure out ways to surf and compete as freely as possible and not have a whole load of expectation and fear and hang on longer than necessary,” said Chris Moore. He’s been Carissa’s longtime coach, but in recent years he’s worked mostly behind the scenes. “I guess what we wanted to do was find ways to manage it.”

Former world champion CJ Hobgood, who has worked with Moore, replied to her on Instagram last month: “Seeing you face your fears and really (accept) emotions and wish you so badly.”

Moore needs two more world titles to match the record seven won by Lane Beachley and Stephanie Gilmore, and may eventually have additional company in the chase.

In a recent interview with USA TODAY Sports, Moore said she is considering returning to competition after taking time off to have a baby. She says she is inspired by other elite athletes who have done so.

Among that group was Allyson Felix, a retired American track star who gave birth to her daughter Camryn in 2018 and competed at the Tokyo Games, where Felix won a gold medal in the 4×400-meter relay and a bronze medal in the 400-meter relay. And Serena Williams, who gave birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017, reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open the following year and did so again in 2019.

“I can’t wait to start a family and have a little one of our own to love,” said Moore, whose husband Luke will be in the finals. “But it’s definitely tricky. As a professional athlete you have to weigh as a woman at that point and what’s it like when I come back?

“There are so many unknowns and uncertainties around it. I think it’s very inspiring to see so many athletes embrace motherhood and embrace what they’re doing (in sports). I’m definitely thinking about the possibilities.

Her father said: “I think for Carissa, she doesn’t feel shackled to the sport at that point. You win two world titles in a row, you win the Olympics, she should never feel like I’m like, ‘OK, come on, one more, one more, one more’.”

But she will be doing just that from Thursday – looking for someone else. For those trying to gauge Moore’s chances of winning a third straight finals, perhaps it’s how she celebrated her 30th birthday on August 27.

A four-day trip to an outer Hawaiian island with her sister, cousin and one of her best friends.

“We just went to the beach and ate good food and hung out,” Moore said. “To be honest, I never do that. I’m always on the go and it’s hard for me to slow down and relax and take breaks, so it’s essential and I really enjoy it.

“I need to feel rested and rejuvenated for this final sprint.”