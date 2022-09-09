Now or never 11:11 I fought to have my late husband’s name added to our daughter’s birth certificate.

This first-person column is written by Calgary mother Tanya Brown. For more information on CBC first-person stories, see FAQ .

Grief never goes away. Over time, it becomes easier to bear, and the intensity weakens. When he returns, sometimes he crawls for days or weeks like a dark heaviness, and sometimes he hits you in the face like a cold shock.

Seeing my daughter’s birth certificate for the first time was the last. There was her beautiful name. And mine. And a simple white empty space where her father’s name should have been.

Empty space… as if it never existed, or as if it didn’t need to be acknowledged and remembered. Seeing this, I fainted. I knew it would happen, but I couldn’t believe it.

Andrew and I met when we were in our 30s and we fell in love deeply and quickly. We both had previous relationships that didn’t fit well and were looking for the right person to spend our lives with and start a family with.

Since we were older, we knew we wanted to have children right now. I knew from the way Andrew interacted with our niece and nephew that he would be a wonderful father. But for us, conception was not easy, and soon we found ourselves patients in a fertility clinic. After several unsuccessful treatments, we learned that Andrew was ill.

Going to Calgary Flames games was one of the things that Tanya Brown, right, and her husband Andrew loved to do as a couple. (Ask Brown)

After a great summer of hiking, golfing and hockey, Andrew began to complain of heartburn that couldn’t go away. This was his only symptom. When we found out it was cancer, he froze his sperm so we could try the kids again after his chemo.

However, we soon learned how aggressive his cancer was, and six months later, Andrew entered palliative care. It was then that we discussed his wishes.

“He wanted me to get pregnant after he left”

His greatest desire for me was to continue living life to the fullest. He made me put up a bond for the puppy so I wouldn’t be left alone after he died. And, if I did the right thing, Andrew wanted me to try for a baby after he left. He feared that his only legacy would be his cancer and tragic early death.

He wanted me to create the family we always dreamed of and give birth to a child from him. This child will become a part of him that will continue to live.

I immediately knew that I would try and began this process six months after his death. After dozens of visits, hundreds of injections, countless pills and many disappointments, I finally conceived a daughter with our last embryo.

Tanya Brown and her daughter Abigail on a hike. (Ask Brown)

Our beauty was born in June. She is the light of my life, and it’s incredible how much she looks like her father.

But in the last month of pregnancy, I found out that Alberta did not allow her father’s name to appear on her birth certificate because she was conceived posthumously. . It was terrible to hear at the time, and terrible news to give to his family. When my daughter was born, I realized that I had to fight to change that – both for us and for future parents who may be in the same situation.

There are complex reasons for such public policy regarding family law and inheritance law, none of which I believe apply to us because Andrew specifically gave me his consent to use his sperm to create embryos after his death.

So I got some advice from friends who know the legal system and started the process to represent myself in a case to replace her birth certificate. Being a single mother of a newborn is not easy. Standing in line at the courthouse, attending online court hearings, and writing affidavits is definitely not how I wanted to spend the first months of my daughter’s life.

But every time I looked at her and saw her father’s eyes looking back at me, I knew I had to keep trying. For her and for him.

Fighting for Andrew’s Legacy

Finally, we had a hearing on August 31st. Family Court can be tough and difficult, and we’ve been appointed last on the list. By the time the judge got to our case, I was tired and Abby was fussy. Our judge said that she saved the easiest case for last, and I think she wanted to end the session on a positive note. She simply said, “Mrs. Brown, your order is complete.”

Tanya Brown says the resemblance between her daughter Abigail and her late husband Andrew is incredible. (Ask Brown)

Those few simple words meant that Abby could bring her father back. He was always going to be with us mentally, and she would always know who he was, but now, legally, he is her father.

Again I was stunned by the silence. But I quickly thanked the judge.

Things are a little more real when they are written in black and white. The order recognizes Andrew as her father and requires the civil registry office to issue a new birth certificate with his name on it.

My therapist once explained that when it comes to grief, there are usually two types of people: those who feel and those who do. I am active. I intended to put Andrew’s name on her birth certificate. And now that we have received Abby’s new birth certificate, I feel like I can finally enjoy the miracle that she is – her father’s legacy.

Alberta Minister of Service spokesman Nate Glubish was unable to respond to CBC prior to the release date. AT Statement for Global News three weeks earlier, he said, “this is a complex issue that cuts into many areas of the law, including family law, property law and vital statistics. I believe this matter deserves further consideration and I have directed my department to look into it so we can determine the best path forward.”

Tanya Brown is a Calgary mother who successfully fought to have her late husband’s name added to their daughter’s birth certificate. She now advocates changing Alberta law for other widows and widowers in the same situation.