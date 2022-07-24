I first went in search of seaweed and fell into the mother vein

Enlarge this image switch title Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim

When I arrive at Schoolhouse Beach, it’s cool and foggy, a typical morning on this part of California’s Pacific coast.

It is these low temperatures that attract most visitors hoping to escape the summer heat inland. But today’s extreme low tide attracted a group gathered on the shore. About 15 students are here to learn how to identify and collect seaweed.

Foraging has become a movement over the past few years, including from your local ocean, which is now peak seaweed season.



Enlarge this image switch title Elissa Ramsey

Elissa Ramsey

Our leader for this 3 hour session is Heidi Herrmann, who runs a company called Strong Arm Farm and runs public tours like this through Forage SF.

“In fact, there are 640 different types [of seaweed] here on the California coast,” she tells us before we dive into the water. “They’re all edible too, and that’s kind of a big and fun lesson for today—just let’s taste it.”



Enlarge this image toggle signature Chad Campbell

Chad Campbell

Heidi makes a couple of cuts with her scissors and drops a crispy, hollow circle of kelp into her mouth as the class chuckles nervously.

But not everyone is here for food. My wife, Elissa Ramsey, has joined me and her main goal is to find something known as the “Turkish towel”. I have been told that its rough leaves are an excellent exfoliator.

First we find a lot of Turkish washcloths – the version is too small to mess around with. But after a few minutes of splashing in shallow tide pools and walking around huge slippery rocks, this is what I see: a sheet of Turkish towel. chondracanthus exasperatus. It is about the same length as my forearm.



Enlarge this image switch title Elissa Ramsey

Elissa Ramsey

Our fellow forager and friend Eugene Kim came from San Francisco to join us for food. He was very happy for me.

“Oh! This is a well! This is a good thing! Beautiful,” exclaimed Eugene.

He tells us that most of what he knows about seaweed he learned while attending Heidi’s classes last year.

We’re here at low tide so we can get to more of the “good stuff” – bubble shells, nori and kombu; algae that just a few hours ago were under water and inaccessible.

You have no doubt seen seaweed washed up on sand that decomposes and burns out in the sun. it No what we are looking for. We need to get to him while he’s still alive and anchored to the rocks – healthy, alive and full of nutrients.



Enlarge this image switch title Chad Campbell

Chad Campbell

Eugene leads us to the intertidal zone.

“So, we’ll take this Ziploc bag and a pair of scissors. And we will start to go with the flow,” he tells us.

Our first find is a bubble shell with many small tufts of dark green leaves.

“You’ll find it in health food stores,” Eugene says. “It’s a really good source of iron and iodine. You can add them to salads, right? Give them some flavor, some punch.”

Elissa is a fan.

“I like it. It’s salty, with just a hint of sea salt,” she says, biting into a small bunch.

And it’s important to do it sustainably, which is why we only harvest a small portion of each individual plant. Eugene’s rule of thumb is no more than 25%. During this part of their life cycle, seaweeds are still able to regenerate much of what we cut.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Chad Campbell

Chad Campbell

A little further down the beach we find a huge patch of nori, the raw ingredient for sushi wraps.

“They take this material, dry it, and then kind of grind it,” explains Eugene. “And then they turn them into flat sheets and then they fry them. It’s exactly what you’ll find in any of your sushi bars or any Korean restaurant.”

We don’t recognize every bit of seaweed clinging to rocks, but that doesn’t stop Eugene. Remember, all 640 species we can find here are edible. I point to a long, stringy, dark red mass of seaweed dangling from a rock.

“I have no idea what it is. Let’s try,” Eugene exclaims.

After a quick bite and a taste, he comes to the conclusion that just because you can eat it doesn’t mean you should eat it.

“It’s sad. It looks unappetizing, and I would say that it does not taste appetizing either, ”says Eugene.



Enlarge this image switch title Chad Campbell

Chad Campbell

Well, they can’t all be winners. But trying new things and sharing what you learn has led to amazing innovations around the world.

Eugene gives a couple of examples, like how tomatoes are an integral part of what we call Italian food, but before 1492 they didn’t have tomatoes.

He keeps talking about Korean food.

“Everyone thinks kimchi is spicy with chili and stuff, which it really is,” he says. “But chili comes from America. So until the 1400s, there was no chili pepper in Korean kimchi. So I think it’s unbelievable how global the world was even 500 years ago. like, for example, Asian traditional culture, they actually come from right here.”

We collect our seaweed bags and head home feeling a little closer to nature and the rest of the world.