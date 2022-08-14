‘I feel helpless’: Ukrainian newcomers denied subsidized kindergarten in Quebec due to status

When Oleksandra Zhovtiuk decided to settle in Quebec after fleeing the war-torn city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, she said she chose the French province for one reason: its famously inexpensive public kindergartens.

“I was told here that they have kindergartens for $8 a day, so this is the best option for Canada,” said Zhovtiuk, a single mother who lives in Montreal’s Côte des Neiges-Notre-Dame de -Gras.

Having three children aged two, four, and seven, she thought, “OK, I could [be able to] allow yourself,” she said.

Arriving in Quebec in July, Zhovtiuk quickly applied for places for her two youngest children in two locally subsidized kindergartens and was accepted into both. She even went so far as to sign an enrollment agreement.

Zhovtiuk says she feels helpless after being told she is not eligible for a subsidized kindergarten in Quebec. (Presented by Alexandra Zhovtyuk)

Therefore, it came as a shock to Zhovtyuk when both kindergartens suddenly removed the stains, telling her that it was due to her newcomer status.

“They were ready to take my children, but then I got a call from [administration] …that the government is not [allowing] Ukrainians send their children to kindergartens,” she said.

Parents pay $8.70 per child per day in subsidized kindergartens in Quebec. The cost of a place in an unsubsidized kindergarten ranges from $35 to $60 per child.

“I’m just really sad about this situation because it just puts me in a corner, it’s so expensive… I feel helpless,” Zhovtyuk said.

In the photo from left to right with her dog Benya: Jan, 2 years old, Aliya, 4 years old, and Milana, (Presented by Alexandra Zhovtyuk)

Refugees, but “there are no refugees here”

To be eligible for subsidized kindergartens in Quebec, parents must be recognized as refugees or protected persons under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. They must also hold a certificate issued under the Quebec Immigration Law.

But despite traveling in search of safety, Ukrainian newcomers who entered Canada under a federal emergency immigration program designed to streamline the immigration process do not qualify because they are not considered refugees.

The Canadian-Ukrainian Emergency Travel Permit (CUAET) program is a three-year temporary visa program that classifies newcomers as temporary residents.

“CUAET is not a refugee program as Ukrainians have indicated they need a temporary safe harbor and many of them intend to return to their country when it is safe to do so,” the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Office said in a statement. Canada.

This means that these people can work and study in Canada for three years. However, unlike refugees, they do not have permanent residence and therefore do not have access to the standard range of services normally offered to people fleeing conflict.

“We are sort of in the middle, you know, as if we are refugees, but we are not refugees here because we have work visas and we are not normal citizens,” Zhovtyuk said.

Between April 1 and August 3, the province received more than 1,500 Ukrainian families, representing just under 3,000 people, most of whom came through the CUAET program, according to the Quebec Ministry of Immigration.

No exceptions, Quebec says

According to the Quebec Ministry of Family Affairs, there will be no exemption for newcomers from Ukraine who are looking for a subsidized kindergarten if they are not eligible for this service due to their status.

“We are very sensitive to the situation in which the Ukrainians are now. However, for all parents residing in Quebec, the same criteria apply for determining the right to receive a reduced contribution, including for citizens of Ukraine.

The ministry said these people have access to child care services offered by non-subsidized day care centers, services offered by day care centers and a recently improved child care tax credit.

Michael Schweck, president of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress Quebec, says newcomers need subsidized kindergartens to establish themselves and succeed in the province. (Chloe Ranaldi/CBC)

Michael Schweck, president of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress Quebec, says these options are not enough for newcomers, who often come empty-handed.

“These are people who need a helping hand, and if we don’t help them take proper care of their children while they are trying to settle in, this will be a gap for them,” he said.

Schwek says that while he acknowledges that the new visa program was developed quickly, he wants the federal and provincial governments to discuss adding $8.70 subsidized day care to the CUAET program for newcomers to Quebec.

“We want to give them the opportunity to succeed and ensure success, and if we don’t help them with kindergarten, it will be jeopardized,” he said.

“We really, really need it”

Marina Lunghu knows firsthand how important a subsidized kindergarten is for her and other Ukrainians in her position.

Her job search is on hold and her six-week intensive English course at McGill University is harder to continue as she has to look after her youngest. He was kicked out of a subsidized daycare a month and a half after her contract ended.

“I’m in a bit of a shock… it’s very, very, very, very hard,” said the mother-of-two, who lives in Montreal’s Saint Laurent neighborhood.

Marina Lunghu pictured with her two sons: Artem, 10 years old, on the left, and Daniel, 4 years old, on the right. One and a half months after the end of the contract, Lunghu had to pick Daniel up from his daycare as she was not eligible for the service due to her status. (Presented by Marina Lunghu)

Because her husband has returned to Ukraine, her 10-year-old child is in a summer camp, and her four-year-old needs constant care, Longhu worries about her financial situation. She is going to send her youngest son to kindergarten early so that she can find a job and support her family when the school year starts.

“We want to stay here [I] I want a better future [for] my children… But I have to go to work,” she said.

Zhovtiuk said she hopes the government will recognize the unique plight of thousands of Ukrainians, most of whom came to the country with empty pockets and rely on these low-cost kindergartens to smoothly introduce their children to a new culture.

“I’m actually ready to learn French just to stay here… but I just need this time with kindergartens because we all want to integrate,” she said.

“And this opportunity [was] taken away… we really, really need it.”