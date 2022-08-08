New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Before she entered the hearts of the audience as a genius “I dreamed of Jenny,” Barbara Eden is working with The King.

On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California, where she was asked about the 1960 film “Flaming Star,” starring Elvis Presley.

The 90-year-old joked that she “didn’t romance Elvis like a lot of famous women did” but insisted the then-25-year-old was a “gentleman”.

“I’d come on set, and he’d bring me a chair,” the star recalled, as quoted by People magazine. “Actors don’t do that. You can sit on the floor, they don’t care. In between shots, when they’re fixing the lights and everything, he takes out his guitar and he sings. Amazingly, he sings… and we talk, we talk a lot.”

According to Eden, their conversations changed frequently At that time she was married To Michael Ansara.

“How do you get married in Hollywood? How do you do it with all that stuff going on?” Eden shared. “And I said, ‘You know, for us, this is our job. This is how we make money. That’s it.’ He said, ‘Well, I met this girl in Germany.’ And he said, ‘I’m not too sure, she’s very young.’ But he didn’t tell me how young he was! Yeah, 14 years old. And I said, ‘Well, if you two are a team, you’ll be fine.'”

“I know a little,” Eden added.

While Presley was in the army and stationed in Germany, he met a 14-year-old girl named Priscilla Beaulieu. They married seven years later in 1967. The following year, they welcomed Presley’s only child, a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley.

Eden and Ansara attend later Presley performing in Las Vegas.

“I’ve seen a lot of people work, but this is the most thrilling thing I’ve ever seen,” recalls Eden. “All those guitars! Elvis was amazing. He was amazing. And I remember him that way, not in later years. Because he was a beautiful and charming man.”

According to the outlet, Eden also talked about what it was like to appear in a 1957 episode of “I Love Lucy,” her third job in Hollywood.

“[Lucy] She was in the dressing room, and she said, ‘Barbara, come here, come here,'” Eden recalled. “… She said, ‘Do you like that dress?’ And I was like, ‘I love it. It’s fine, everything’s fine.’ Take it off’ she said. So I remove it. You know Lucy and her assistant sit there and put those shiny things on [rhinestones] On that dress? They beat them in. But it made the dress look better.”

“That’s Lucy,” she shared.

Eden said Ball wanted to sign him at the time. However, she had already signed with Fox.

“I often think about how wonderful it would have been to work with her as a coach and teacher,” Eden said. “But Lucy, I’ll never forget her.”

Back in 2017, Eden described Presley as a “hard worker” who was “well brought up”. Fox News Digital.

Then in 2021, Eden said Fox News Digital Presley was “very dear to work with.”

“Again, no big ego,” she shared. “He’s very confident about himself. He knows what he is and what he wants to achieve. He’s grounded, which I love. And he’s amazing to work with. He cares about what he’s doing. He knows the role is demanding. And difficult, but he’s into it. That’s how hard he worked. And he was really good. I loved him.”