For Ray Knight, Old Timers Day for the New York Mets is more than catching up with old friends. Where he’s back is no thanks to the Wilpons.

Knight didn’t say how he felt about Fred and Jeff Wilpon, who owned the Mets before Steve Cohen bought the team for $2.4 billion in 2020.

“I haven’t talked to Jeff Wilpon in 30 years,” Knight said New York Post it After the festivities on Saturday. “Never invited again except for 30 years [World Series reunion]. I was never invited to throw out the first pitch, none of that. And it hurts because you’re giving everything you’ve got and you expect somebody to give something back and this organization is doing the same now.

“I love the New York Mets. I don’t like the Wilpons, I don’t like any of that deal.”

The bad relationship dates back to 1986, when Knight was named World Series MVP during a stellar season for the Mets. They didn’t even have a parade in New York to celebrate when then-GM Frank Cashen called Knight into his office to discuss his contract for next season.

After posting a .298/.351/.424 slash line with 11 homers and 76 RBI in the regular season, on top of the World Series MVP, Cashen and Fred Wilpon can be expected to be in charge of the team. A stint as president and CEO will reward his efforts. Instead, he was offered a one-year contract that saw a $5,000 raise.

An angry Knight signed with the Baltimore Orioles instead for the 1987 season.

“I didn’t even enjoy the parade. It never went away, the pain never went away, because it never changed,” Knight said.

“They ripped the heart out of that ball club when they let me go and they let me go [Kevin] Go Mitchell because we’re two guys that made a difference in that clubhouse.”

It was the first Mets Old Timers Day in 28 years, and Knight was among 65 alumni who came to Citi Field to watch and reminisce.

“Anytime you come together as a team and go to war and accomplish things like we did, there’s a camaraderie. And these guys will tell you, there’s a camaraderie. There’s a brotherhood,” he said.