‘I don’t know how I did it:’ Carlos Alcaraz beats Janic Sinner in marathon match to reach US Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a never-ending match. Never ending, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Janic Sinner, two of the brightest young stars in men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum in five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes, with Alcaraz finally winning the last point at 2:50 a.m. Thursday. , the latest finish in US Open history.

It was “only” a quarterfinal, with no trophy at stake, yet as thrilling as this year’s tournament has produced, or a tour de force of big cuts and plenty of guts in the full sprint. Spain’s 19-year-old No. 3-seeded Alcaraz 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3.

“Honestly, I still don’t know how I did it,” said Alcaraz, who saved a match point in the fourth set.

He also used words like “incredible” and “wonderful”. No exaggeration there.

Italy’s 21-year-old no. 11 Sinner said, “It will hurt for a while. “But tomorrow, I’ll wake up – or today, I’ll wake up – somehow trying to (get rid of).

When the 382nd and final point ended, Sinner and Alcaraz hugged each other. A handshake at the net is not enough.

Alcaraz reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and became the youngest player to make it this far at the US Open since Pete Sampras won the title at age 19 in 1990.

Alcaraz is expected to climb to No. 1 in next week’s rankings and on Friday, United States No. 22 against Francis Tiafoe. The day’s men’s semifinal pitted No. 5 Casper Rudd of Norway vs. Russia’s no. 27th is Karen Khachanov.

The match started around 9:35 pm on Wednesday and easily beat the previous mark for the latest time at the US Open, which was 2:26 am through three matches.

Alcaraz was working overtime in New York: His five-set victory over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round ended at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday.

“I always say you should always believe in yourself,” Alcaraz said. “Hope is the last thing you lose.”

After his more mundane, three-set victory over Andrey Rublev in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, which ended at 4:45 p.m., Tiafoe was coy when asked about Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I expect them to play a marathon match, a super-long match,” Tiafoe said with a smile, “and when Friday comes they will be really tired.”

It didn’t just run late, it ran longer: only the 5-hour, 26-minute match between Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang in 1992 lasted longer at the US Open.

Asked later how he felt physically against Sinner, Alcaraz opened with a quick response: “I felt great.”

Then he stopped, and smiled before continuing: “Well, maybe at the end of the match, I’m at (my end).”

It was already past 2 a.m. when 18-year-old American Coco Gough, who finished runner-up at the French Open and stormed into the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, spoke for those paying attention to Alcaraz vs. Sinner. She tweeted: “This match is crazy. I left for the airport at 6am, but I refused to sleep and missed this. #papi #alcaraz”

Still, despite the thousands and thousands of empty seats, there were enough people on hand to make the house full at times. Both players swing their rackets or make a motion with their arms to encourage the fans to get louder. And, naturally, fans obey.

“Can finish in three sets. Can be completed in four sets. It could end in five sets,” Sinner said. “We both definitely wanted to win. We both tried our best.

It’s as far back and forth as it gets. Highlights are too many to list. Just one: Alcaraz won a point after extending the rally by swinging his racquet backwards to make contact with the ball. Another: Alcaraz falls to his back, then races up to smack the backhand that wins the point.

After taking the first set, Alcaraz had five set points in the second – but Sinner saved them all.

In the third, Alcaraz took a 6-5 lead and served for the set – but Sinner forced a tiebreaker that he dominated.

In the fourth, Sinner served for the match at 5-4, winning there as well – but Alcaraz broke and pushed the already impressive fifth.

And in the fifth, after another memorable shot — a running backhand passing winner that sailed past the spinner’s outstretched arm — earned a break point and a chance for a 5-3 lead, Alcaraz put a finger in his ear.

He would change it and then serve it. When the end came, Alcaraz fell onto his back, his chest heaving and his face covered with his hand.