I cried when England won. It has been a long journey for women’s football – and for me.

When the final whistle blew at the end of extra time, I clicked on my match report on the whistle, covered my face with my hands, and sobbed. Big, loud, heartbreaking, piercing sobs.

It wasn’t the first time I’ve cried over the Lionesses’ stunning, swaggering run to their first major tournament trophy, and I haven’t really stopped since.

It is difficult to articulate how much this victory means to me. When I started writing about women’s football, there were no permanent jobs in any national newspaper for those who wanted to cover the game.

In 2017, on the eve of the Euro, I was asked to write a weekly column for the Guardian, in which Sarina Wigman was supposed to lead the Netherlands to a home victory. Heading in my first column? “England’s Euro adventure could bring glory abroad and long-term influence at home.” My first interview? With Laura Bassett, scorer of England’s devastating late own goal in the 2015 World Cup semi-finals in Canada, heading to the Euros without a club following the collapse of Notts County.

Fast forward and 1093 articles later, I just watched a game that I spent all my energy making – and that I’m very excited about – has a moment that will change it and in turn the resources and paid work available to cover it. Incredibly, it seems that we are not at the summit, but at the base camp, ready to descend, with all the equipment necessary to reach the summit.

There are people who have been playing this game much longer than me, on and off the field. I came in when minds in the industry were starting to change. I saw the potential; not that it’s ever been about that. Trying to understand the feelings of Tony Leighton, Jan O’Neal and Kat Etow, who have covered the women’s game for decades when Leah Williamson lifted the trophy on Sunday, is impossible.

They also had a great hand in the trophy, like many others – I, perhaps, can claim a nail.

Every journalist covering a football team – men’s or women’s – gets to know the players and staff. We sit down with them and delve into their stories, sometimes asking deeply personal questions about their state of mind, feelings, tragedies, health, and failures. You connect with many, with their stories, their passion, their unerring desire to push themselves to be the best. In women’s football, players are free to tell their stories, knowing that the fans who interact with them can participate in the game and its journey to the front and back pages.

I spoke with Chloe Kelly about an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept her out of the Olympics, with Kira Walsh about how she wanted to quit football after the 2019 World Cup, with Ellen White crying after the UK team was eliminated from the Olympic Games in extra time at the quarter-final stage, her hat-trick was not enough to defeat Australia. The list goes on.

Alessia Russo celebrates an outrageous back-to-back goal against Sweden Photo: Carl Resin/Reuters

If the men’s team had won last summer, or if they had taken another step forward at the World Cup in Qatar, I think many of the journalists who have covered the team for decades would have experienced their emotions upside down in the same and different ways. We work late nights, long days, and have many more unglamorous hours than Instagram-worthy ones. It’s certainly worth it.

Women’s football lags behind the development of men’s football by decades, if not a century. At this point, he is still very, very dependent on and investing in the media involved to help him grow. Of course, the men’s game also needs press to maintain its profound impact on society, but the nascent nature of the women’s game requires much more openness from players and managers who recognize the importance of mutual relationships – we nurture them and them; it nurtures us.

So while tears and applause in the press box may be unaccustomed, slightly judgmental, or perceived as a bit unprofessional, forgive those of us who were broken by Sunday’s events. We know what this means for our work, our industry, players, the game and society as a whole. Football has power, and the wider impact of its “coming home” thanks to a group of young women cannot be underestimated.

Many people are warning, saying that the opportunity to develop this wonderful sport through this historic victory and moment should not be missed. They are right. Of course they are. But if there’s one thing I know, it’s that the people who say things like that, the players on the pitch, the club staff, the former players still defending the game, won’t pass the moment without a fight.

The FA banned women’s football for 50 years, tried to nullify the game, but those in power in 1921 failed. Instead, they made sure that the bravest group of fighters become the champion of the game and develop it generation after generation.

It was a group of educated, intelligent, physical, cheerful and brilliant women who would give anything and everything to succeed in this sport. The group that gave everything to see all the girls has a right to play the game that has shaped them in many ways on and off the field and made them human beings and important members of society in ways they never could have imagined.