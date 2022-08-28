‘I could have dreamed bigger’: 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

A resident of Oakville, Ontario, has become the oldest woman to climb the world’s second highest mountain at age 62, after starting mountaineering at 50.

Lilia Yanovskaya not only successfully conquered Everest in Nepal, but in just a few weeks she climbed two more mountains above 8000 meters.

Although Mount Everest is the highest mountain on earth (8849 meters), K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known as one of the most dangerous and difficult routes due to avalanches, steepness and unpredictable weather.

But Yanovskaya said that this did not stop her, like her age.

“I don’t see any age limit, I feel strong… and I can dream big,” she said.

“And yes, maybe sometimes it’s bold, but so far I managed to achieve this. I think age is not a limit, it’s just a number.”

Base camp on Mount Everest. (Courtesy of Dasha Yanovskaya)

On July 22, Yanovskaya and her partner, her youngest daughter Dasha, climbed an 8,611-meter-high mountain in the Karakoram range in northern Pakistan.

“Climbing K2 was amazing. I have always wanted to go to Pakistan,” Yanovskaya said.

“For many years I have thought about [it]but I thought, no, it’s too complicated. It’s too dangerous, too hard [but] everything is possible.”

According to the German researcher Eberhard Jürgalsky and his team from 8,000’ers.com who study mountains above 8000 meters.

“If someone had told me then that we would climb Everest together, I would have thought that they had gone crazy,” said Dasha Yanovskaya, left. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

On August 8, Yanovskaya conquered her fifth peak over 8,000 meters, Gasherbrum II in the same region as K2, and is the 13th highest mountain in the world at 8,035 meters above sea level.

Yanovskaya, inspired by her youngest of three daughters, Dasha, made a list of goals to achieve during the year for her 50th birthday. Not only did she surpass her original goal of running a marathon, she also ran three within six weeks.

In 2009, she and her daughter climbed Mount Kilimanjero, a 5,895-meter dormant volcano in Tanzania.

“That was the start of everything, and after that I realized that I could definitely work more,” Yanovskaya said.

Since 2019, Yanovskaya has climbed five of the 14 mountains above 8000 meters: Cho Oyu, Manaslu, Everest, K2 and Gasherbrum II.

The International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (UIAA) recognizes the “8000ers” as 14 mountains that rise above 8000 meters.

Dasha Yanovskaya inspired her mother to take up rock climbing at the age of 50.

“If someone had told me then that we would climb Everest together, I would have thought that they had gone crazy,” Dasha said.

According to her, moving ice, deep cracks and frequent icefalls are one of the most dangerous parts of the team’s climbing Everest. But that didn’t stop the mother-daughter duo.

“Sharing a moment on top of the world when we were both very short people… we were the tallest people,” she said.

Yanovskaya said it took the expedition team six weeks to acclimatize to the altitude on Everest before they attempted to summit on May 14. the official day of the summit.

Lilia Yanovskaya on the stairs while crossing the Khumbu Icefall on Mount Everest in May, the most dangerous part of climbing Everest due to moving ice, deep cracks and frequent icefalls. (Courtesy of Dasha Yanovskaya)

Yanovskaya plans to return to Nepal next spring to cross the world’s third and fourth highest mountains on her list: Kangchenjunga and Lhotse.

She said she had never felt more motivated in her life.

“I feel that at this stage of my life I can do much more than in my 30s,” Yanovskaya said.

“Keep training, stay positive, set goals and just go for it.”