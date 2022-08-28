type here...
CANADA 'I could have dreamed bigger': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest...
CANADA

‘I could have dreamed bigger’: 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Canadian of Belarusian-Canadian descent Liliya Yanovskaya with the Belarusian national flag atop K2 in Pakistan on July 22. Yanovskaya, 63, said she started climbing at the age of 50. (Submitted by Lilia Ianovskaia)

A resident of Oakville, Ontario, has become the oldest woman to climb the world’s second highest mountain at age 62, after starting mountaineering at 50.

Lilia Yanovskaya not only successfully conquered Everest in Nepal, but in just a few weeks she climbed two more mountains above 8000 meters.

Although Mount Everest is the highest mountain on earth (8849 meters), K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known as one of the most dangerous and difficult routes due to avalanches, steepness and unpredictable weather.

But Yanovskaya said that this did not stop her, like her age.

“I don’t see any age limit, I feel strong… and I can dream big,” she said.

“And yes, maybe sometimes it’s bold, but so far I managed to achieve this. I think age is not a limit, it’s just a number.”

Base camp on Mount Everest. (Courtesy of Dasha Yanovskaya)

On July 22, Yanovskaya and her partner, her youngest daughter Dasha, climbed an 8,611-meter-high mountain in the Karakoram range in northern Pakistan.

“Climbing K2 was amazing. I have always wanted to go to Pakistan,” Yanovskaya said.

“For many years I have thought about [it]but I thought, no, it’s too complicated. It’s too dangerous, too hard [but] everything is possible.”

According to the German researcher Eberhard Jürgalsky and his team from 8,000’ers.com who study mountains above 8000 meters.

“If someone had told me then that we would climb Everest together, I would have thought that they had gone crazy,” said Dasha Yanovskaya, left. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

On August 8, Yanovskaya conquered her fifth peak over 8,000 meters, Gasherbrum II in the same region as K2, and is the 13th highest mountain in the world at 8,035 meters above sea level.

Yanovskaya, inspired by her youngest of three daughters, Dasha, made a list of goals to achieve during the year for her 50th birthday. Not only did she surpass her original goal of running a marathon, she also ran three within six weeks.

In 2009, she and her daughter climbed Mount Kilimanjero, a 5,895-meter dormant volcano in Tanzania.

“That was the start of everything, and after that I realized that I could definitely work more,” Yanovskaya said.

Since 2019, Yanovskaya has climbed five of the 14 mountains above 8000 meters: Cho Oyu, Manaslu, Everest, K2 and Gasherbrum II.

The International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (UIAA) recognizes the “8000ers” as 14 mountains that rise above 8000 meters.

Dasha Yanovskaya inspired her mother to take up rock climbing at the age of 50.

“If someone had told me then that we would climb Everest together, I would have thought that they had gone crazy,” Dasha said.

According to her, moving ice, deep cracks and frequent icefalls are one of the most dangerous parts of the team’s climbing Everest. But that didn’t stop the mother-daughter duo.

“Sharing a moment on top of the world when we were both very short people… we were the tallest people,” she said.

Yanovskaya said it took the expedition team six weeks to acclimatize to the altitude on Everest before they attempted to summit on May 14. the official day of the summit.

Lilia Yanovskaya on the stairs while crossing the Khumbu Icefall on Mount Everest in May, the most dangerous part of climbing Everest due to moving ice, deep cracks and frequent icefalls. (Courtesy of Dasha Yanovskaya)

Yanovskaya plans to return to Nepal next spring to cross the world’s third and fourth highest mountains on her list: Kangchenjunga and Lhotse.

She said she had never felt more motivated in her life.

“I feel that at this stage of my life I can do much more than in my 30s,” Yanovskaya said.

“Keep training, stay positive, set goals and just go for it.”

Dasha Yanovskaya (left) and Lilia Yanovskaya (right). (Courtesy of Dasha Yanovskaya)



Previous articleTom Brady on Buccaneers absence: ‘I’m 45 years old, man, a lot of (things) going on’
Next articleRangers 4-0 Ross County Colac doubled host controversy

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas Police ID Man Who Stole Vehicle With 4 Children Inside

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 28 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Northwestern bounces back to stun Nebraska in season-opener in Dublin

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Review: The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness is a solid trucklet

closer Video Review: 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

The RCMP and others are investigating the alleged exorcism in Sasuke. children’s bible camp

A staff member at Redberry Bible Camp north of Saskatoon allegedly performed an exorcism on a teenager this...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN)The winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrate the best music videos...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Utah man accused of threatening Senate hopeful Evan McMullin with gun on campaign trail

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 28 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

The RCMP and others are investigating the alleged exorcism in Sasuke. children’s bible camp

A staff member at Redberry Bible Camp north...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canadian researchers use machine learning to mitigate climate change

The Prince Edward Island University School of Climate...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Meet a rural Vermont librarian helping stranded travelers with the ArriveCAN app.

Sharon Ellingwood White is a librarian in Canaan,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

PEI teacher stumbles upon fossil that could be 300 million years old

Lisa Cormier oversees the excavation of a fossil...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News