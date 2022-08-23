type here...
Sports FOOTBALL “I came to feel these emotions,” Varan enjoys the...
SportsFOOTBALL

“I came to feel these emotions,” Varan enjoys the atmosphere

Raphael Varane enjoyed Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday after Eric ten Hag waived his captain Harry Maguire to give the Frenchman his first start of the season.

United were unrecognizable from a side that lost the first two matches, especially the one that lost 4-0 at Brentford the previous game. Two important decisions of the manager came true: to choose Varane and to choose Anthony Elanga instead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag also replaced Luke Shaw with Tyrell Malasia and brought in Scott McTominay to replace Fred.

Rashford completes Manchester United’s first victory over Ten Hag as Liverpool’s woes continue

Varane said: “I really liked it on the pitch – the atmosphere, the spirit of the team. I came to England to experience those emotions after everything I left behind in Madrid and the feeling was amazing, absolutely amazing. Crowd, fans and fight on the field.

“Football is energy, it’s when you have to push, when you have to stay calm, when you have to attack. We show excellent control. It was a mature performance.”

Varane played excellently in the center of defense of Lisandro Martinez, who arrived in the summer. “He brings his determination, his motivation to the team, and he has this mentality, this fighting spirit,” Varane said. – He showed it.

Varan admitted that he was disappointed with last year’s unsuccessful campaign. “I feel very good. I was ready for the start of the season, but didn’t start, so I had more time to keep building up my fitness,” he said. “In the past I have shown what I am capable of when I am in shape, so this season I will focus on that. I really want to help the team. Some moments last season were disappointing. I know that I need to be in shape to have fun.”

After obtaining the midfielder’s visa, Varane will be joined by his former Real Madrid teammate Casimiro. “I know his qualities very well,” he said. “He can bring that balance to the team and his mentality. He is a warrior, so I think he will enjoy English football very much.”

The 30-year-old was introduced before the start of the match. “It was the perfect night for him to face Old Trafford because the atmosphere was absolutely amazing and he brought the win,” Varane said.

