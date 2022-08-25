New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

I’m Carol Beth Litkouhi. I attended Rochester, Michigan, community schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. I am a parent of two elementary aged children in the district and a former public school teacher.

So far, my children have had a meaningful education, largely because of their talented teachers and our relationship with them. Before I started attending school board meetings, I was completely satisfied with the district and never realized the need for better oversight of the administration’s policies and actions. I can relate to any parent who may not yet know, having full confidence in our district’s excellent reputation. However, I have learned that we should not take our past successes for granted; We must work to preserve it.

I learned that our administrators have participated in retaliation against dissenting parents over the past few years. In recent court testimony, administrators admitted to using taxpayer dollars to pay staff to collect annotated screenshots of social media posts by disaffected parents, collecting information about their children and where they work. They threatened parents with baseless cease and desist letters and contacted law enforcement. They also reported parents to their employers, causing one mother to lose her job because she voiced her concerns in a civil, respectful tone.

In addition, administrators refused to share classroom curricula with parents and appeared willing to violate both federal and state freedom of information laws by denying the existence of public records or charging thousands to millions of dollars for the information.

Rochester Community Schools administrators eliminated some advanced language arts classes without a formal vote from the board of education and against the wishes of parents and students. In addition, parents have found many examples of politically slanted professional development training and education materials. These and other issues deserve serious discussion and investigation, but unfortunately, our current board is quiet and complacent. We don’t see public debate. They do not seem to discuss the issues of our society. We do not see the neglect of the administration. The current board has failed to provide the necessary checks and balances to protect the interests of taxpayers and parents.

Many problems, lawsuits and divisions in the district can be avoided or improved if leaders use courage, communication and common sense. We need to put our children first, respect parents, support teachers and refocus on academic excellence. We must embrace diverse perspectives and equal opportunities for all, ensuring that schools are fair, balanced, age-appropriate and free from political influence. We must be transparent and forthcoming about what students are being taught, how funds are spent, and what policies and procedures are followed. The Board, as a representative of the people, should interact respectfully with its community and make an honest effort to answer questions. All citizens should be able to speak and discuss ideas freely without fear of reprisal or censorship.

I know that many of the problems we face in Rochester Public Schools are not unique to our district. Misguided ideas and political agendas threaten public school systems across the country, prompting many parents to homeschool their children or enroll them in private or charter schools.

Of course, every family should choose the best schooling option for their own children. However, it is important to remember that public education is supposed to be the foundation of equal opportunity, and not everyone has the means to choose other options.

What is taught in public schools has a huge impact on our society. We must support and maintain a fair and balanced organization. We must save public schools! Historically, Rochester Community Schools has been a shining success story. I am personally invested in restoring them for the benefit of my own children!

This fall, school board elections could be contentious. I am a parent and teacher who loves this community. I am not a politician, but I am willing to listen to parents, teachers, students and taxpayers. I never thought I would run for school board; Yet I feel compelled to step in now. We need a change in school board members this year. We need principled candidates who are invested in restoring and improving our public schools in Rochester for the benefit of our children and community.

Remembering that everything we do should be for our children and that means parents should be partners in the process.