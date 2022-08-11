New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hyundai has a new plan to combat social media-driven theft targeting its vehicles.

Videos shared on the Internet showing how easy it is to start some models from Hyundai and its sister brand, Kia, using the tip of a USB cable, have led to thousands of thefts across the country, with even young children taking the vehicles for joyrides. .

Last Saturday, a group of four kids, ages 14-17, stole a 2021 Kia Forte from a rental lot in St. Paul, Minnesota, and led police on a highway chase with patrol cars and a helicopter.

The car crashed when the driver tried to avoid a stop stick set up on the road, and the group tried to flee on foot before they could be caught.

This pickup truck is the most stolen vehicle in 2021

The problem is caused by the lack of an immobilizer system in some vehicles prior to the 2022 model year, primarily 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Kias with ignitions that require a mechanical key.

A Hyundai spokesperson now tells Fox News Autos that the automaker has expanded the program to support police departments that distribute theft-deterrent steering wheel locks and has also identified an aftermarket product that addresses the problem.

Car caught in a flash flood? Here’s what to do

The Firstech/Compustar security kit “targets the method used by thieves to access these vehicles” and disables the starter if the alarm is triggered.

Hyundai will offer sales and installation of the kit from October 1 at its dealers at a yet-to-be-announced price.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Customers with concerns can call the automaker’s helpline at 800-633-5151 for more information.

A Kia spokesperson said that the company is working on the same plan and will announce the details soon.