Hydrogen Alliance formed after Canada and Germany sign export deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Stephenville, Netherlands, where Canada and Germany have signed an agreement to export hydrogen. (KTV/SHS)

Canada has agreed to help Germany through its energy crisis, although few details were provided on how exactly the two countries would work together during a ceremony in Stephenville, Holland, on Tuesday.

Instead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed what they called a “joint declaration of intent” calling for the two countries to invest in hydrogen, create a “transatlantic Canada-Germany supply corridor” and start exporting hydrogen to 2025.

“We have to look for resources like hydrogen that can and will be clean and renewable. We can be a reliable supplier of the clean energy that a zero-emissions world needs,” Trudeau said.

“The need for clean energy is almost limitless, and this is where Canada, and especially Atlantic Canada, can step up. With our renewable resources, we have a huge advantage.”

Scholz, accompanied by a group of executives from Germany’s biggest companies, including Bayer and Volkswagen, toured Canada this week to find alternative energy sources to Russian natural gas.

The agreement was signed in the city, where the company plans to build a large plant to convert wind energy into hydrogen and export ammonia to Germany. But the World Energy GH2 project, which will include 164 wind turbines along the nearby Port-au-Port peninsula, has yet to pass provincial environmental approval and was only made public to residents at meetings that began in June.

Under the agreement, Canada will export wind hydrogen to Germany as the country seeks to phase out Russian imports. While the Ukrainian war led to an immediate crisis, Germany was also looking for long-term sustainable solutions.

“Our vision for the future and our common goals are clear. Canadians, Germans and all our friends around the world are looking forward to good jobs, a strong economy and clean air,” Trudeau said.

“We cannot, as a world, continue to rely on authoritarian countries that will weaponize energy policy, as Russia does, that do not care about environmental impacts, labor rights, or even human rights.”

Canada hopes to export Canadian-produced hydrogen within three years, while World Energy GH2 expects the Port-au-Port facility to start producing hydrogen by mid-2024. The project is going through an environmental impact assessment process that the Newfoundland and Labrador government says should be completed within three years. The operation will be the first of its kind in the province.

However, other projects in other provinces are coming to the fore.

On Monday, Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that as competitors seek to profit, it is urgent to launch hydrogen energy.

