5 years ago, on August 27, 2017, Category 4 Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana, killing more than 60 people and destroying more than 200,000 homes and businesses. While short-term recovery efforts have helped many families make repairs or find new homes, long-term recovery efforts continue.

Recovery groups said the priority is getting Hurricane Harvey flood victims back to the homes they once called home, however long that may take.

Ms. Claudette lived in her home for over 30 years. It was destroyed by the flood waters of Hurricane Harvey. She quickly turned to short-term recovery groups for help.

“Habitat for Humanity, they only had so much funding for this property. So, they didn’t finish because they were limited in funding,” Claudette said.

She tried several local groups and contractors, but repairs seemed out of reach. Then, the St. Bernard Project (SBP) stepped in and gave her and her children their home back.

Caitlin Perez serves as SBP’s Community Engagement Manager. She said the organization is here for those who feel they have been “left out” when it comes to recovery.

“People may feel like they’ve been forgotten. They may be in a program that’s helping or not. We’re here to address this issue and bring some predictability and certainty to these homeowners. Know where else to look,” Perez said. .

SBP partners with insurance companies, volunteer groups and private investors to help people like Claudette return to their homes.

Although it has been five years since the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, SBP has a long list of Harvey victims.

“This year, SBP Houston has rebuilt 50 homes in our operation. Our goal is to build 70 homes for all by 2022. However, since Ms. Claudette will only be at 50 in August, I am sure we will surpass that” said Perez. .

FEMA’s Region 6 Regional Administrator Tony Robinson thanked groups like SBP for helping with home repairs and storm recovery.

“I can’t leave out the private sector, volunteer agencies and faith-based organizations. They are also a critical part of that response effort,” Robinson said.

After a short-term recovery, FEMA has shifted its focus to infrastructure repairs.

FEMA has made more awards under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program $310 million in funding.

“For long-term recovery, FEMA’s efforts are primarily to continue on long-term recovery that is related to rebuilding infrastructure and working with the City of Houston and organizations to see how we can make it safe again,” Robinson said.

The Region 5 FEMA director said his mitigation plan includes encouraging all residents to obtain flood insurance, whether their area requires it, and making sure they are familiar with its policies.