Beachgoers at North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras National Seashore are advised to avoid part of the beach until early next week, when Hurricane Earl moves away from Bermuda.

The hurricane is expected to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, with rip current threats continuing across the western Atlantic through the weekend.

On Friday, the National Weather Service said waves from Hurricane Earl were affecting Bermuda and the East Coast.

These surges are expected to reach Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Friday night and Saturday.

“These waves are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions over the weekend,” the agency said.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said visitors should leave the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive.

“Avoidance of approximately two miles of beach is recommended due to ocean overwash, rough surf and trash from nearby homes, including open and damaged septic tanks on the beach,” it said. “Additionally, multiple properties near the beach are undergoing house-moving activity.”

Hurricane Earl has created an ocean overwash on beaches there since Thursday.

Sea conditions are expected to improve early next week.