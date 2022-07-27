closer
Video

After Hunter Biden came forward with FBI ‘whistleblowers’, Sen. Johnson demanded answers

A Wisconsin Republican lawmaker told ‘Hannity’ it’s time for FBI Director Christopher Wray to answer questions about the bureau’s ‘clean-up’.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Republicans are demanding answers from Edward Prewitt, Hunter’s financial adviser to President Biden’s son, regarding his business deals that were flagged as suspicious by banks.

Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 for his tax dealings through questionable foreign transactions, and President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied collusion. Hunter’s Business Enterprises with him

Shady business dealings of the president’s son Those conducted by him, his associates and other Biden family members have been flagged and reported by US banks.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s financial adviser Edward Prewitt on Wednesday seeking information about the Biden family’s foreign business deals.

Ron Johnson demands investigation into ‘scheme’ to suppress information on Hunter Biden

NBC News reported this week on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop as the president's son faces a federal tax investigation.

NBC News reported this week on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as the president’s son faces a federal tax investigation.
(AP Photo/Andrew Hornick)

Prewitt, who served as a political appointee under former President Bill Clinton, advised Hunter on his financial dealings while US banks flagged them as “suspicious activity.”

Oversight staff told Fox News Digital that the committee has records showing Prewitt flagged for Hunter Biden that the bank Wells Fargo was specifically looking into certain transactions made by the president’s son.

Kamar requested the banks to hand over documents and communications related to Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to Prewitt.

“More than 150 transactions from the Bidens’ business dealings have been flagged by US banks through the filing of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The text messages show that Hunter Biden was aware of these SARs and took undetected steps in his financial dealings,” Comer wrote.

Grassley Probes DOJ, FBI Press, Hunter Biden for Transparency on Agencies’ ‘Biased’ Politics

“Information reviewed by committee Republicans reveals that you were advising Hunter Biden on financial transactions when US banks were flagging suspicious activity by the Biden family. As Hunter Biden’s financial adviser, you are in a unique position to know how these transactions began and why they were flagged. Through US banks, we have sent SARs to “We request information regarding Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, including any related documents,” the congressman continued in the letter.

Grassley sent two new letters to the FBI and DOJ regarding issues of partisan politics in the administration of the Hunter Biden investigation.

Grassley sent two new letters to the FBI and DOJ regarding issues of partisan politics in the administration of the Hunter Biden investigation.
(Fox News)

The congressman, in his position as the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, has been following Hunter’s “money trail,” which he says is “many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars.”

“The American people deserve to know the president’s ties to his son’s business deals have harmed American interests and represented a national security threat,” Comer wrote.

Prewitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Congressional oversight of the Hunter Biden probe has increased in recent weeks.

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pressed the Justice Department and the FBI for an explanation as to why they continued a “politicized investigation” while suppressing key details about the Trump campaign. Hunter Biden Prob As “false information” in light of new whistleblower information.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden (L) and US Vice President Joe Biden award designer Michael Kors (C) present World Food Program USA's McGovern-Dole Leadership Award on April 12 at the Organization of American States. 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morighi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden (L) and US Vice President Joe Biden award designer Michael Kors (C) present World Food Program USA’s McGovern-Dole Leadership Award on April 12 at the Organization of American States. 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morighi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)
(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

Click to get the Fox News app

And in light of the new whistleblower allegations, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is demanding that the DOJ open an internal investigation or appoint a special counsel and say the FBI has been illegally “weaponized” against sitting members of the Senate.

Kelly Lacko is the politics editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Kelly.Laco@Fox.com and on Twitter: @kelly_laco.