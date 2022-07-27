New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Republicans are demanding answers from Edward Prewitt, Hunter’s financial adviser to President Biden’s son, regarding his business deals that were flagged as suspicious by banks.

Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 for his tax dealings through questionable foreign transactions, and President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied collusion. Hunter’s Business Enterprises with him

Shady business dealings of the president’s son Those conducted by him, his associates and other Biden family members have been flagged and reported by US banks.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s financial adviser Edward Prewitt on Wednesday seeking information about the Biden family’s foreign business deals.

Ron Johnson demands investigation into ‘scheme’ to suppress information on Hunter Biden

Prewitt, who served as a political appointee under former President Bill Clinton, advised Hunter on his financial dealings while US banks flagged them as “suspicious activity.”

Oversight staff told Fox News Digital that the committee has records showing Prewitt flagged for Hunter Biden that the bank Wells Fargo was specifically looking into certain transactions made by the president’s son.

Kamar requested the banks to hand over documents and communications related to Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to Prewitt.

“More than 150 transactions from the Bidens’ business dealings have been flagged by US banks through the filing of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The text messages show that Hunter Biden was aware of these SARs and took undetected steps in his financial dealings,” Comer wrote.

Grassley Probes DOJ, FBI Press, Hunter Biden for Transparency on Agencies’ ‘Biased’ Politics

“Information reviewed by committee Republicans reveals that you were advising Hunter Biden on financial transactions when US banks were flagging suspicious activity by the Biden family. As Hunter Biden’s financial adviser, you are in a unique position to know how these transactions began and why they were flagged. Through US banks, we have sent SARs to “We request information regarding Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, including any related documents,” the congressman continued in the letter.

The congressman, in his position as the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, has been following Hunter’s “money trail,” which he says is “many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars.”

“The American people deserve to know the president’s ties to his son’s business deals have harmed American interests and represented a national security threat,” Comer wrote.

Prewitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Congressional oversight of the Hunter Biden probe has increased in recent weeks.

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pressed the Justice Department and the FBI for an explanation as to why they continued a “politicized investigation” while suppressing key details about the Trump campaign. Hunter Biden Prob As “false information” in light of new whistleblower information.

And in light of the new whistleblower allegations, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is demanding that the DOJ open an internal investigation or appoint a special counsel and say the FBI has been illegally “weaponized” against sitting members of the Senate.