Hunter Biden laptop repairman calls FBI double standards after Trump raid

Laptop repairman John Paul McIsaac joins ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss why he believes there is a double standard at the DOJ following the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was spotted vacationing with family on South Carolina’s affluent Kiva Island on Friday as legal questions about his foreign business dealings and tax practices continue to swirl.

The Biden family flew to South Carolina on Thursday for a vacation expected to last a week.

Fox News Digital shows Hunter, his wife Melissa Cohen and their 2-year-old son Beau frolicking in the South Carolina surf in vacation photos.

McKenney questions Pelosi, Biden over Sun’ business deals: ‘It’s a trend’

Another photo shows Biden and Cohen hugging and leaning in for a kiss.

The President and First Lady left the White House outside the capital for Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One flew them to Joint Base Charleston.

The President and First Lady were joined on Air Force One by Hunter and his family.

Biden is living in a nine-bedroom private residence owned by Maria Allwin, a prominent Democrat donor and family friend.

The residence is worth $20 million The New York Post reportedAnd a source told the outlet that Biden is living home free.

“They’ve been here before and they’re not paying,” the source said. “They never paid. They’re just friends.”

The Associated Press reported that the White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when exactly he plans to return to Washington, DC.

Hunter Biden helps former Biden aide in House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner

Biden’s vacations come the same week Fox News Digital reported that Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 soliciting donations for a Biden adviser’s congressional campaign and also working with the adviser on Chinese business deals. Business partners.

Additionally, Hunter’s tax affairs have been investigated since 2018 A “critical stage” has been reached A source told Fox News Digital last month. Authorities are exploring whether to charge the first son with various tax violations and possible foreign lobbying violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer for Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips at AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.