Hunter Biden boarded Air Force One to South Carolina on Wednesday with his father for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into whether Trump took any classified material from the White House when he left office for his Palm Beach estate.

The younger Biden met with President Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, along with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and his son, Beau. Biden went on vacation to Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Their departure comes just two days after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The attack has raised unanswered questions about why the Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, is taking such a drastic step.

Critics of the attack are calling it a double standard, as Hunter Biden is subject to ongoing federal investigations into his finances and foreign business dealings.

The federal investigation into the first son’s tax affairs has reached a “critical stage,” a source previously told Fox News. Authorities are considering whether to charge President Biden’s son with various tax violations, foreign lobbying violations and more.

A federal grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but no charges were filed, a separate source told Fox News.

Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-appointed prosecutor, is handling the investigation.

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.