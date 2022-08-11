closer
Turley to Merrick Garland: Where is Hunter Biden’s special counsel?

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said AG Merrick Garland ‘should have appointed special counsel’ to try Hunter Biden on January 6th.

Hunter Biden boarded Air Force One to South Carolina on Wednesday with his father for a family vacation amid criticism of the FBI’s double standards after agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The raid comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into whether Trump took any classified material from the White House when he left office for his Palm Beach estate.

The younger Biden met with President Biden at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, along with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and his son, Beau. Biden went on vacation to Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

  • Jill Biden waves to the crowd before boarding Air Force One
    US First Lady Jill Biden waves before boarding Air Force One for departure from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on August 10, 2022. (Nicolas Kam/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Joe Biden with grandson Beau Biden
    President Joe Biden walks with his grandson, Beau Biden, to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on August 10, 2022. (Nicolas Kam/AFP via Getty Images)

  • President Biden returned the salute
    President Joe Biden, center, bows back as he salutes with, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, obscured, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen. Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They are going to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • President Biden and his son boarded Air Force One
    President Joe Biden, bottom right, speaks with his son Hunter Biden, bottom left, as they walk with first lady Jill Biden, top left, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, top right, on Air Force One in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. .They are going to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • President Biden looks at his grandson Beau
    President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as he walks with his son Hunter Biden to board Air Force One. Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The President travels to Kiawah Island, SC. holiday (AP Photo/Manuel Bals Seneta)

  • Biden walks with Hunter Biden and grandson
    President Joe Biden, along with his son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau Biden, board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. At Wednesday, August 10, 2022, heading to Kiawah Island, SC. (AP Photo/Manuel Bals Seneta)

  • President Biden waves to reporters
    President Joe Biden waves with his son Hunter Biden as they board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The President is traveling to Kiawah Island, SC for the holidays. (AP Photo/Manuel Bals Seneta)

  • President Joe Biden waves to reporters
    President Joe Biden, center, waves as he is joined, from left, by son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen as they stand at the top of the Air Force Base’s steps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. . They are going to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

  • Hunter Biden Vacation
    President Joe Biden, center, bows back as he salutes with, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, obscured, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen. Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They are going to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Their departure comes just two days after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The attack has raised unanswered questions about why the Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, is taking such a drastic step.

Following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump posts a campaign ad-style video on Satyam Social

Critics of the attack are calling it a double standard, as Hunter Biden is subject to ongoing federal investigations into his finances and foreign business dealings.

The federal investigation into the first son’s tax affairs has reached a “critical stage,” a source previously told Fox News. Authorities are considering whether to charge President Biden’s son with various tax violations, foreign lobbying violations and more.

A federal grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but no charges were filed, a separate source told Fox News.

Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-appointed prosecutor, is handling the investigation.

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News digital reporter. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.