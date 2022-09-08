Hunger advocates want free school meals for all children. Congress is a tough sell

Toggle caption Morgan Lee/AP

When the government temporarily made school meals free for virtually all public school students in 2020, it was intended to buffer children and families from hunger and economic hardship caused by the pandemic. It inadvertently became a pilot project for something anti-hunger groups had been pushing for years: free school meals, permanently, for all public school students, regardless of income.

Once free meals were in place, albeit temporarily, many advocates thought they would stay that way for at least the rest of the pandemic — if not longer. It did not; This spring, Republicans blocked an extension of a waiver that would have allowed schools to offer free lunches to all, eliminating the possibility of legislation establishing universal school meals.

This fall, schools are once again charging for lunch and breakfast, and those who run school food programs are returning to the familiar trope of signing up students for free and reduced-price meals — and the familiar worry that some kids may feel stigmatized about getting free meals. Run out of lunch debt or starve.

Advocates for universal free lunches say it would end that stigma and remove administrative barriers that can prevent parents from signing their children up.

Advocates say Republican opposition to expanding school meal programs is alarming, but they haven’t given up on the idea of ​​making school meals free for all. Instead, they are trying to keep the momentum going by supporting state-level efforts that could eventually lay the groundwork for federal action.

States move toward free school meals for all children

This year, California, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts and Nevada will offer free lunches to all public school students regardless of their family income. Connecticut also funded free lunches for part of this year, and Colorado voters will decide in November whether to make school lunches free for all. Several other states have enacted universal lunch laws, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Clarissa Hayes, deputy director of school and after-school programs at the Food Research and Action Center, says the state-by-state approach isn’t ideal, but it’s still an important step — one that would otherwise never have happened. There was no epidemic.

“It really moved the needle,” she says. “We’re excited to see what’s happening in the states, and in most cases, it’s a bipartisan effort and there are a lot of partners at the table.”

But it’s unclear whether action at the state level will translate into more support for a federal universal school food law, says Katie Wilson, executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance. “You can roll the dice,” she says.

State initiatives may help popularize the idea of ​​universal meals, but they could also give federal lawmakers cover to argue that the question of whether to make meals universally free is left up to state legislatures, she says. It will market to children, says Wilson, who says children’s access to healthy food should not depend on their zip code.

Despite the support for universal school lunches at the state level, Republican opposition remains strong in Congress, she says.

“Right now, there’s no desire on one side of the street to have universal school lunches nationally,” she says. “So how do you change that? We don’t know. We’ve been trying for decades.”

Federal lawmakers will hear from constituents upset that children’s access to school meals has been cut at a time when many families are struggling with food insecurity and high food and fuel prices, says Diane Pratt-Heavner, director of media relations here. School Nutrition Association.

But she says passing Universal Meal ActSen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. It’s going to be “an uphill battle,” the kind that Ilhan Omar and other Democrats have introduced in recent years.

Another solution to help hungry children

Pratt-Havener and other advocates point to the upcoming opportunity to increase children’s access to free school lunches through the less extensive, but still important, means of the child nutrition reauthorization process. Every five years, Congress is required to reauthorize school feeding programs, and advocates say this is an important opportunity to strengthen them.

Congress has passed a deadline to reauthorize the program, but there was finally some movement in July when Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat. Child Nutrition Reauthorization Bill Anti-hunger advocates applauded it.

The bill, if enacted as written, would change the rules governing the community eligibility provision. In its current form, the provision allows schools where at least 40% of students are “directly certified” — that is, enrolled in federal safety net programs like SNAP or TANF or are in the foster care system — to offer free lunches to all students. In school, regardless of need.

In the 2021-22 school year, 33,300 schools serving 16.2 million children used the provision, according to a USDA spokeswoman — nearly a third of the nation’s 49.5 million public school students.

But advocates say the program doesn’t reach as much as it could. That’s because under current rules, schools with between 40% and 62.5% of their students are directly certified still have to pay for a portion of lunch, which not all schools or districts can afford or want to do. The federal government pays the full amount only when 62.5% or more of the student body is directly certified.

The Scott bill would change the reimbursement rate so that schools would only need to have 40% of directly certified students to be fully reimbursed for all meals. and will allow schools or districts in which 25% of students are physically certified to participate in the program if they are willing to pay a portion of the cost.

Pratt-Havener says the bill’s provisions would help many schools in high-poverty communities serve meals to all students. But she says it still won’t help financially stressed families living in affluent communities.

“At the end of the day, these meals are important to all students,” she says. “And that’s why it’s important to just provide meals to all students, without an application, just like we offer them textbooks and bus service.”

This story was produced by Ag Insider Food and Environment Reporting Network . FERN is an independent, nonprofit news organization, where Bridget Huber is a staff writer.