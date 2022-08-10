Hungary settled with Ukraine Russia’s debt to restore oil flows

BERLIN. Hungary’s top oil conglomerate said on Wednesday it would pay the Russian oil pipeline operator’s unpaid bill to Ukrainian authorities, clearing the way for the resumption of Russian oil supplies to the three Central European countries.

Analysts called the financial arrangement an unexpected boomerang effect of the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The MOL Group conglomerate, which operates the Hungarian branch of the Druzhba pipeline, said on Wednesday that it had “transferred the fee due for the use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline.”