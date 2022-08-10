Hungary settled with Ukraine Russia’s debt to restore oil flows

BERLIN. Hungary’s top oil conglomerate said on Wednesday it would pay the Russian oil pipeline operator’s unpaid bill to Ukrainian authorities, clearing the way for the resumption of Russian oil supplies to the three Central European countries.
Analysts called the financial arrangement an unexpected boomerang effect of the sanctions imposed on Moscow.
The MOL Group conglomerate, which operates the Hungarian branch of the Druzhba pipeline, said on Wednesday that it had “transferred the fee due for the use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline.”
Ukraine has promised to resume deliveries of Russian oil to three countries, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, “within a few days,” MOL said in a statement.
Authorities in the three countries said Tuesday that Russian oil supplies from the pipeline were halted last week due to “technical” banking problems related to sanctions Europe imposed on Russia to punish it for invading Ukraine in February.
“This seems to be just another example of sanctions friendly fire that will hurt some European countries, in this case Hungary,” Vitaly Ermakov, a senior fellow at Oxford Energy, wrote in an email. “Sanctions on economic activity are blunt weapons that can have unintended consequences.”
Led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the three countries have advocated that oil delivered by pipeline, rather than tankers, should not be subject to the European Union’s decision to ban Russian oil imports later this year.
All three countries are heavily dependent on Russian oil to fuel their economies, but no more so than Hungary. MOL, one of the country’s largest and most profitable companies, announced in April that it would pay $652 million in dividends to shareholders.
Mr. Orban’s Fidesz party won a landslide victory in April elections, promising that cheap energy from Russia would keep gas and utility prices from skyrocketing like elsewhere in Europe. But this month, Mr. Orban’s government was forced to lift its cap on electricity prices for households with higher consumption levels as the price of energy continued to rise.
Hungary, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, is at the end of the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Mr. Yermakov said they had no real alternative to Russian oil in the short term.
Germany and Poland, at the northern end of the pipeline, stopped buying Russian oil and instead started buying it from other suppliers and delivering it to ports on the northern coast.
Last week, a tanker arrived in the German port of Rostock with a batch of high-sulfur oil from the United States, similar in quality to Russian oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline. Reuters reportedreferring to data analysts and ship tracking.
The pipeline connects the Rostock oil terminal on the Baltic Sea to the two main oil refineries in eastern Germany, the PCK refineries in Schwedt and Leun, whose supplies depended on Russia before the war.
Benjamin Novak provided a report from Budapest.