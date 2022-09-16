Hundreds of people are expected to pay tribute to Wes Petterson, the man who was killed in Sasuke. mass stabbing

Hundreds of people are expected to attend Wes Petterson’s Life Celebration Friday in Weldon, Sask.

“It kind of tells you about the impact he had on people,” said Vera Hocknes, Petterson’s older sister.

Petterson was one of 10 victims of stabbings in Saskatchewan on September 4. Nine of the victims died in James Smith’s Cree territory, and Petterson was killed at his home in Weldon. Several others were also wounded at the James Smith Cree Nation.

The grief at such a cruel loss of a brother stunned Hawkness.

“My grandfather and my father both lived to be 80 years old and died in bed, and there was no reason to think that otherwise my brother would have left,” she said.

Hocknes was watching the news at her home in British Columbia when she learned that tragedy had struck in her brother’s community. She called his landline and mobile, but he did not answer.

She called everyone around and finally found out that her brother, a man well known in society, had been killed. For Hawknes, it was an incomprehensible loss.

“I really felt and still feel the car accident, the plane crash – I lost my son to the H1N1 flu – and you can accept it, but it’s so hard to accept this murderous rage.”

Wes Petterson, a 78-year-old widower from Weldon, Sask, has been identified as the victim of the stab wounds. Flowers were placed around his house. (Don Somers/CBC)

Hocknes said her heart breaks for the families of the other victims, who held wakes and funerals for their loved ones throughout the week.

According to Hocknes, she and her family harbor no resentment towards people connected and associated with people accused of murders.

“I support the justice system [at fault]he should never have been released,” she said, referring to one of the defendants, Miles Sanderson.

“I’m not saying he should be in jail, but he should be getting some kind of treatment.”

She hopes that this tragedy will lead to scrutiny and change.

The age difference between Petterson and Hocknes was two years. They grew up near Mescanau, a small settlement south of Weldon.

“One-room village school, two and a half miles of snow walking each way, that was my little brother,” she said.

Petterson then went to an agricultural college in Saskatoon and took a job with a farmer near Weldon.

Around the same time, he found love by meeting his wife Sylvia.

“They got married very young and that’s it, they were just together.”

When Hawknes mourns her brother, she notes that he has experienced a huge loss in his life. Sylvia died in 2015 after battling cancer since 1997. She and Petterson had two children: Wesley, who lives in Saskatoon, and Karen, who died in a car accident shortly before her 40th birthday.

Petterson and his wife took custody of Karen’s son, who was nine years old at the time, and raised him. He found Patterson’s body.

An old photograph of Wes Petterson, a man known for his love of his two cats, wildlife outside his home, and berry picking. (Presented by Vera Hocknes)

Hocknes said her brother was kind and loved people, animals and nature.

She said that Patterson was addicted to picking berries when they had to do it as homework.

“There’s nothing in this world I despise more than picking berries, and Wes just loved it.”

He carried this love throughout his life. Hocknes said he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to make it this year due to health issues, but he did make it to the patch with a little help from his friends.

Hawkness does not know why her brother was killed. His car was not stolen. She wonders if he saw someone or something he shouldn’t have seen.

She said that Patterson was known to be a lark. She imagines that before he was attacked, he had a typical morning: he made coffee and went out on the porch to watch the squirrels.

He adored the squirrels, deer and foxes that passed by his house.

She said that he also has three hummingbirds that visit his yard every year. They became so friendly with him that they sat on his garden hose while he watered.

This was the first year they didn’t return.

Hocknes said her brother likes to keep everything in order and in order. He made sure that the graves of his deceased loved ones were in order, bringing flowers on special occasions.

“Be sure to leave a flower for me,” she told him.

Now people will leave flowers for Patterson.